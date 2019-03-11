Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CG Animation Creator, 5 (five), Achieve an Original CG Animation Look in Their Promotional Video for Monkey Gang Anarchy, Using Journey to the West as a Motif

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Monkey Gang Anarchy promo video
https://youtu.be/LEFt5zblk2M

On March 12, 2019, CG animation production company 5 (below, "five") (head office: Osaka Japan, studio: Taiwan, president: Makoto Honda), producers of CG animation projects around the world, announced the release of a promotional video for their original CG animation, "Monkey Gang Anarchy".
This work, using Journey to the West as a motif, has a hard-boiled world view, and features high-speed gun action. Yuichiro Hayashi of Garo: Divine Flame was appointed as director, with Hidetaka Tenjin, who worked on the Hellsing Ultimate OVA Series, Macross Delta, etc., in charge of character and world design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005947/en/

Monkey Gang Anarchy (Graphic: Business Wire)

Monkey Gang Anarchy (Graphic: Business Wire)

An original CG animation style is achieved with the "Five Magic" cel animation look
There are various styles of 3D CG, such as the photo realism used in movies, commercials, games, etc., as well as the cel animation look used in CG animation. five specializes in the production of Japanimation CG animation using the cel animation look. Furthermore, the company focuses on developing the important element of "look" that best expresses the world view of the work, and their strength lies in their ability to produce CG animation that achieves a unique look. five will continue to develop and evolve their own original look, which is neither photo realism nor the cel animation style. They have also developed a unique look to fit the scenario and express the world view of the characters of Monkey Gang Anarchy. More than just a general CG animation producer, five are capable of handling the entire production process, from planning to setting up a team and handling the actual production of the work. The company is accepting consultations from around the world on the production of CG animation that requires an "original look".
URL: https://en.5-inc.net/

Five demo video
https://youtu.be/3F3fmt1t96s

 

Company Outline

Company name: 5 Inc.

Representative: President Makoto Honda
Founded: February 2017
Business outline:
Video production of animation, CM, films, television, promotional videos, games, etc.
Planning, development, and distribution of animation and video content
License acquisition, management, and application of copyrights, intellectual property, etc.
 

URL: https://5-inc.net/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:25pMonteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. - ONCE
PR
10:23pSTANDARD CHARTERED : SC Road to Anfield Trophy is one of the best tournaments'- Former Liverpool player
AQ
10:21pMonteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. - SXCP
PR
10:20pARAB POTASH : Narcotics dangers at highlight of APC-organised workshop in Ghor Al Safi
AQ
10:13pKOBE STEEL : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, March 13
AQ
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Establish Industrial Automation Company in the Philippines
BU
10:06pBLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available
BU
10:01pCG Animation Creator, 5 (five), Achieve an Original CG Animation Look in Their Promotional Video for Monkey Gang Anarchy, Using Journey to the West as a Motif
BU
10:01pIncredible Concurrent Events At CHINAPLAS 2019
BU
09:58pELON MUSK : Elon Musk's lawyers shoot down SEC filing against Tesla CEO
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk's lawyers shoot down SEC filing against Tesla CEO
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. senator calls on FAA to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8
5Oil prices rise amid broad market rally, OPEC supply cuts

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.