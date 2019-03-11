CG Animation Creator, 5 (five), Achieve an Original CG Animation Look in Their Promotional Video for Monkey Gang Anarchy, Using Journey to the West as a Motif

Monkey Gang Anarchy promo video

On March 12, 2019, CG animation production company 5 (below, "five") (head office: Osaka Japan, studio: Taiwan, president: Makoto Honda), producers of CG animation projects around the world, announced the release of a promotional video for their original CG animation, "Monkey Gang Anarchy".

This work, using Journey to the West as a motif, has a hard-boiled world view, and features high-speed gun action. Yuichiro Hayashi of Garo: Divine Flame was appointed as director, with Hidetaka Tenjin, who worked on the Hellsing Ultimate OVA Series, Macross Delta, etc., in charge of character and world design.

There are various styles of 3D CG, such as the photo realism used in movies, commercials, games, etc., as well as the cel animation look used in CG animation. five specializes in the production of Japanimation CG animation using the cel animation look. Furthermore, the company focuses on developing the important element of "look" that best expresses the world view of the work, and their strength lies in their ability to produce CG animation that achieves a unique look. five will continue to develop and evolve their own original look, which is neither photo realism nor the cel animation style. They have also developed a unique look to fit the scenario and express the world view of the characters of Monkey Gang Anarchy. More than just a general CG animation producer, five are capable of handling the entire production process, from planning to setting up a team and handling the actual production of the work. The company is accepting consultations from around the world on the production of CG animation that requires an "original look".

Company Outline Company name: 5 Inc. Representative: President Makoto Honda Founded: February 2017 Business outline: Video production of animation, CM, films, television, promotional videos, games, etc. Planning, development, and distribution of animation and video content License acquisition, management, and application of copyrights, intellectual property, etc.

