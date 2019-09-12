Log in
CG Life : Named a Best Place to Work

09/12/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Leading life science and healthcare agency awarded top workplace honors by San Diego Business Journal

CG Life, an integrated marketing and communications agency focused on life science and healthcare, has been named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. The annual award recognizes San Diego’s best public and private employers based on workplace practices, policies and employee satisfaction. CG Life was ranked 16 out of the more than 40 businesses honored in its category.

“We’re truly honored to be recognized for the unique culture we have carefully and intentionally cultivated here at CG Life over the years,” said CG Life Managing Partner Erik Clausen. “Integration and collaboration drive everything we do, so we operate like a family as much as we do a business. At CG Life, we’re all stewards of our culture as well as our clients’ brands, and the results are rewarding for us all.”

CG Life employees are more than expert life science and healthcare marketers and communicators. They are science and marketing geeks, music freaks, cancer survivors, moms, dads, knowledge seekers and former journalists – all united in a shared curiosity about how life can be improved, and a shared passion for helping brands imagine, create, curate and manage their brand experience.

The CG Life team finds its home in a unique, open workplace environment and engages in weekly mixers, monthly socials, and community service projects. Through a company charity initiative, CG Life Inspired, CG Life teams in Chicago and San Diego recently prepared and served meals for their local Ronald McDonald Charity Houses.

Award winning companies will be honored at a ceremony on September 19, 2019. CG Life will be profiled in the October 7, 2019 issue of the San Diego Business Journal. For more information on the Best Places to Work in San Diego program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkSD.com.

About CG Life

At CG Life, we are a people-driven marketing and communications agency focused on life science and healthcare. Propelled by science since 2003, we use smart strategies to integrate inspirational creative, insightful content, clever communications and digital platforms to create and elevate leading and disruptive brands. Hit us up at CGLife.com and let’s talk.


