CGF Members in China Align on Positive Change Agenda and Approve New China Board

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has today hosted its second China Day in Hangzhou, bringing together members and industry experts from across the Greater China region to explore key challenges facing the consumer goods industry and explore collaborative solutions.

On the day, the CGF also announced that it plans to establish a China Board of Directors, as part of the CGF's regionalisation strategy. The new China Board will be Co-Chaired by Daniel ZHANG, Executive Chairman & CEO, Alibaba Group, and Angela LIU, Chairwoman of New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd.

Daniel ZHANG said, "The launch of the new CGF China Board highlights the importance of Chinese companies in helping to tackle global challenges around plastic waste, consumer health, product data and food safety. By working together with regional experts, we can develop innovative solutions to address these issues collectively as an industry and deliver new value to consumers."

Angela LIU said, "It's an honour to be part of the CGF's new China Board of Directors. I look forward to working with Daniel and the other CEOs on the Board to drive positive change in China and highlight that China is committed to being part of the solution on these key global challenges."

The second annual China Day was opened by Daniel ZHANG, who also acts as Vice Co-Chair of the CGF's Board of Directors, and Emmanuel FABER, Chairman and CEO, Danone, and Co-Chair of the CGF's Board of Directors.

Throughout the day, speakers updated the Chinese delegates on the actions of the CGF in China and globally, specifically on four areas: plastic waste, health and wellbeing, product data and food safety. Updates included the achievements of the GFSI China Local Group and ongoing collaborations with the Chinese government; the launch of Collaboration for Healthier Lives (CHL) in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shenyang, aiming to raise awareness and promote healthier lifestyles within local communities across the country; and the role of technology, like blockchains, to support supply chain traceability; and the creation of a data exchange platform for downstream and upstream suppliers.

Earlier in the day, a number of CEOs from Chinese and multinational CGF member companies participated in a special CEO Roundtable where more detail on each of the four initiatives was discussed. The Roundtable also agreed the plan to create a CGF China Board, following the model of an existing regional Board in Latin America. The initial list of Board members will be approved in the coming months, but, as with the global Board, it will be CEO-led, parity based and include both retailers and manufacturers, food and non-food.

Emmanuel Faber, Chairman and CEO, Danone, and Co-Chair of the CGF Board, said, "It has been a pleasure to take part in the second China Day. The CGF's Chinese members are a key piece in the puzzle to tackle today's global, industry challenges. They bring a unique perspective that is vital to the ongoing conversations, and we need to engage and support those companies looking to lead from the front".

Peter Freedman, Managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum, said, "China Day has been an enormous success once again, and it would not have been possible without the support of our Chinese members. And, we are delighted to have the new China Board. We need to engage companies at the local level and provide them with the key platform to address local challenges, one that also comes with the full support of a global Board and expert teams around the world".

View the galleries for the China Day and CEO Roundtable events.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 50 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

SOURCE The Consumer Goods Forum