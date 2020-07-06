Log in
CGG: Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

07/06/2020 | 01:00am EDT

CGG Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

Paris, France – July 6, 2020

CGG will announce its second quarter 2020 results on Wednesday July 29th 2020, before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

  • The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am (Paris time).
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:00 am (Paris time) – 7:00 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in:+33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81
UK call-in:+44(0) 844 4819 752
Access Code:1391217


About CGG

CGG is a geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Geoscience Multi-Client and Equipment, CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 4,800 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: : christophe.barnini@cgg.com

 		 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
