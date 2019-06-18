Log in
CGG Awarded Multi-Year Processing Contract by ADNOC for World's Largest OBN Seismic Project

06/18/2019 | 01:31am EDT

CGG Awarded Multi-Year Processing Contract by ADNOC for World’s Largest OBN Seismic Project

Paris, France – June 18, 2019

Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has been awarded a landmark processing contract by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Under its terms, CGG will perform high-end time and depth imaging of massive volumes of very high-spec data from what is believed to be the world’s largest ocean-bottom node (OBN) seismic survey to date.

Starting in May 2019 – and for a period of at least five years, during the maximum seven-year contract period – CGG will process a minimum 20,000 sq km of high-density wide-azimuth OBN seismic data at its Abu Dhabi geoscience center. In operation since 2001, the center has an excellent track record of delivering high-end imaging technology solutions to ADNOC and other regional players. This award, which also includes optional reservoir characterization work, builds on this long-term relationship with ADNOC. The sustained level of activity is expected to strengthen tailored R&D cooperation between the two companies and give ADNOC access to CGG’s wider service offerings.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “CGG was selected for this record-breaking OBN processing contract, the largest ever awarded, on the strength of our reputation for service excellence and OBN processing pedigree. We are confident that close technical collaboration between our two companies on this strategic project will ensure that ADNOC gains the full value from their OBN investment. It will provide them with the reservoir insight required to support ADNOC’s 2030 smart growth strategy.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail:  invrelparis@cgg.com

  		 

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
