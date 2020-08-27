Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGG: CGG Adds Second Azimuth to Northern Viking Graben Multi-Client Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 01:30am EDT

CGG Adds Second Azimuth to Northern Viking Graben Multi-Client Survey

Paris, August 27, 2020

CGG announced today the commencement of a new multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea. The survey will provide a second azimuth over CGG’s existing Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multi-client 3D survey and extend into open acreage on offer in the UK 32nd License Round.

The new survey will acquire approximately 2,000 sq km of additional data in an E-W direction. This new data will be processed together with the existing N-S data, using CGG’s latest velocity modeling and imaging technology, to produce a dual-azimuth volume. The added azimuth, together with CGG’s advanced processing, will specifically address and improve the imaging of multi-directional fault patterns prevalent in the region. Improved resolution will help resolve complex and marginal reservoir stratigraphy.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “This new survey is the first in a planned multi-year project. Leveraging our strategic partner, Shearwater GeoServices, it draws on CGG’s extensive understanding of the Northern Viking Graben and builds on our 44,000 sq km of existing coverage in the Northern North Sea. Our superior imaging of the new data by our dual-azimuth processing experts will further de-risk existing fields and unlock the potential of new plays, near step-out opportunities, and stranded fields.” 

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864). 

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: invrelparis@cgg.com

 		 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:51aAROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
MD
01:51aTELEKOM MALAYSIA : Second-Quarter Net Profit Doubles on Absence of Impairment Loss
DJ
01:47aPIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Pharma Solutions to Collaborate with Epirium Bio on Exclusive Integrated Development & Manufacturing Program for Orphan Drugs
PU
01:47aBHP : Tom uses downtime to upskill
PU
01:43aSUBSCRIBERS : HSBC Holdings 1st Half Earnings Reported Aug. 3
DJ
01:42aREDAN S A : Raport bieżący nr 32/2020 – Sprzedaż udziałów w Top Secret Sp. z o.o.
PU
01:42aCOLAS : 2020 Half-Year Results
PU
01:42aGARO AKTIEBOLAG : Delårsrapport januari-juni 2020
PU
01:42aFRONTLINE : FRO – Second Quarter and Six Months 2020 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT :'s Fast, $5, 15-Minute, Easy-to-Use COVID-19 Antigen Test Receives FDA Emergency..
2AFTERPAY LIMITED : AFTERPAY : adds Asia to expansion plans as online shopping surges
3MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : Preliminary Final Report including Appendix 4E
4XIAOMI CORPORATION : Chinese Phone Maker Xiaomi Taps New Finance Chief
5WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group