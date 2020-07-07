Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGG: Sercel Acquires Stake in AMBPR Startup Specializing in Autonomous Robots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 01:30am EDT

 Sercel Acquires Stake in AMBPR Startup

Specializing in Autonomous Robots

Paris, France – July 7, 2020

CGG announced today that Sercel has acquired a 34% shareholding in AMBPR, a start-up company that designs and markets autonomous robots for repairing (sanding and painting) large metallic structures, used in the maritime and energy industries. Sercel recognised the potential of AMBPR through Axandus, Sercel’s Industrial Accelerator program, which helps start-ups to scale up their industrial growth. The two companies have also signed an exclusive industrial partnership agreement whereby Sercel will manufacture AMBPR robots at its Saint-Gaudens site in France. The terms of this agreement also provide for Sercel increasing its stake in AMBPR to 51% in 2021.

Since its creation in 2017, AMBPR has developed a prototype robot based on an instrumented articulating boom lift that can work autonomously to clean, sand and paint the sides of ships in dry dock. With the manufacturing support of Sercel, AMBPR expects to sell its first units within the next six months.

Ship repair, the first market to be targeted by AMBPR, has significant potential with 90,000 ships of over 50m in length periodically repainted at 600 dry docks worldwide. Hull sanding and painting work is still a highly manual process, and its labour-intensiveness, the lack of sufficient manpower and the environmental constraints involved have created the right conditions for a future shift to an automated solution.

Emmanuelle Dubu, CEO of Sercel, said: “Sercel is pleased to support AMBPR with its industrial expertise and production capacity. This initiative is an opportunity to broaden the range of potential markets for our technology and know-how beyond the oil and gas industry and diversify production at our Saint-Gaudens site.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

 

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: invrelparis@cgg.com

 		 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : CEO, Executive Board Member Suspended Amid Probe
DJ
01:43aLG CHEM : Indian committee recommends moving South Korea-owned plant hit by gas leak
RE
01:33aFacebook, Google suspend processing Hong Kong government data requests
RE
01:31aCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of LPG to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31aPROPELLER HEALTH : Sensor to Be Co-Packaged With Recently Approved Enerzair® Breezhaler® Asthma Medication in Europe
BU
01:30aMOLECULAR PARTNERS AG : Molecular Partners Successfully Completes the Launch of a Private Placement of 5,528,089 Shares by way of an Accelerated Bookbuilding
EQ
01:30aCGG : Sercel Acquires Stake in AMBPR Startup Specializing in Autonomous Robots
GL
01:30aMANZ : receives further order from leading battery manufacturer
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
2AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : sells MEZ handicraft products business ..
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Samsung Electronics flags second-quarter profit jump on solid chip demand, one-off g..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group