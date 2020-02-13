Log in
CGG Wins Multi-Year Dedicated Center Contract Renewal for Total

02/13/2020 | 01:30am EST


 CGG Wins Multi-Year Dedicated Center
Contract Renewal for Total

Paris, France – February 13, 2020

CGG announced today that its Geoscience division has been awarded a contract renewal by Total, for the continued operation of its Dedicated Processing Center (DPC) in Pau, France. The new contract will run for five years starting in January 2020.

The two companies have been working in close collaboration at the DPC since 2006. Through this long-term relationship and CGG’s timely delivery of its innovative technologies and tailored workflows for a variety of environments around the world, the DPC has established a reputation for excellence, especially in 4D processing. 

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “As a result of our strong partnership, the Pau DPC is fully integrated into Total’s production cycle. This, together with its ability to leverage CGG’s high-end 4D processing expertise and technology, has enabled the DPC to deliver outstanding results over the years. We look forward to continuing to support Total in the success of their future projects.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: invrelparis@cgg.com

  		 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
