CGGC China Gezhouba : Second Lining Construction of the First Lining Surface of Kenya Water Supply Tunnel Completed

05/08/2020 | 03:59am EDT
On the afternoon of April 18 local time, the second lining construction of the first lining surface of Kenya Water Supply Tunnel Project was successfully completed

Located in MARAGUA, the first lining surface with its second lining completed is the starting section of the tunnel, with the total length of 1802m. During construction, the Project Department determined construction sequence of foundation cleaning, cushion layer, invert arch and side and roof arches after repeated tests, selected the best formwork trolley, overcame the difficulty in construction in 62m seepage section, and tackled many other unfavorable factors such as high mountain, steep slope, inconvenient transport, difficulty in material mobilization, successfully completed the second lining construction in strict accordance with the HSE requirements.

Up to now, 51.85% of the 11.712km main tunnel arch and 19.29% of side and roof arches have been completed.

Disclaimer

CGGC - China Gezhouba Group Company Limited published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 07:58:03 UTC
