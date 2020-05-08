CGGC China Gezhouba : Second Lining Construction of the First Lining Surface of Kenya Water Supply Tunnel Completed

On the afternoon of April 18 local time, the second lining construction of the first lining surface of Kenya Water Supply Tunnel Project was successfully completed

Located in MARAGUA, the first lining surface with its second lining completed is the starting section of the tunnel, with the total length of 1802m. During construction, the Project Department determined construction sequence of foundation cleaning, cushion layer, invert arch and side and roof arches after repeated tests, selected the best formwork trolley, overcame the difficulty in construction in 62m seepage section, and tackled many other unfavorable factors such as high mountain, steep slope, inconvenient transport, difficulty in material mobilization, successfully completed the second lining construction in strict accordance with the HSE requirements.

Up to now, 51.85% of the 11.712km main tunnel arch and 19.29% of side and roof arches have been completed.