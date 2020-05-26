Log in
CGGC China Gezhouba : Signs An EPC Contract Agreement for the Panamanian 110MW PV Project

05/26/2020 | 03:32am EDT

On May 20, CGGC and Panasolar of Panama successfully signed the Panamanian 110 MW PV Project EPC Contract Agreement with the contract amount of USD108 million through video connection, marking a breakthrough in Panama and the Central American Market, which is of great significance for deepening the regional market.

Panasolar, the owner, is a local enterprise focusing on PV power plant investment and operation, and is Panama's only environmental-friendly enterprise with an international certification of carbon emissions reduction. The owner has planned the PV Project with an installed capacity of 120MWp to be developed in phases. At present, the Phase I 10MW project has been connected to the grid for power generation in October 2019, and the Company will participate in the follow-up implementation of the 110MW PV Project.

With the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Panama, the economic and trade relations between the two countries have become increasingly close. The Company will continue to strengthen the development of Panama's energy infrastructure market, carry out multiple types of projects covering electric power, water conservancy, housing construction and other fields, and fully facilitate the development of China-Pakistan relations, contributing to the extension of the "Belt and Road" Initiative to Panama

Disclaimer

CGGC - China Gezhouba Group Company Limited published this content on 24 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 07:32:01 UTC
