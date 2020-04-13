CGGC China Gezhouba : Successful Closure of the Mekelle (GIBA) Water Supply Development Project in Ethiopia

On March 17, the Mekelle (GIBA) Water Supply Development Project undertaken by CGGC in Ethiopia welcomed a successful closure, making a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Ethiopia with practical actions. The Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mr. Tan Jian, and Mr. Debretsion, President of Tigray Regional State，attended the closure ceremony. The Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia Liu Yu, project owner, representative of the supervision company, relevant responsible person of the international company and person in charge of the Project Department jointly witnessed this moment.



Closure site

At 10: 45 a.m. local time, dozens of heavy trucks poured dirt and stone into the river as Mr. Debretsion, President of Tigray Regional State， announced the official start of the closure, and the galloping GIBA river was cut off, marking the project's entering into the key stage of dam main body filling. Since the commencement of the project, all the staff of the Project Department have carefully organized and scientifically constructed to build another high-quality project of CGGC in Ethiopia with the best quality, the highest standard and the fastest speed. After the closure, the Project Department will make every effort to promote cofferdam construction, water plant construction and pipeline laying. It is expected to start dam filling at the end of April and realize urban water supply in April 2022.



Speech by Ambassador Tan Jian

Ambassador Tan Jian highly praised the Project Department for promoting the prevention and control of the overseas epidemic situation and maintaining the production and operation of the project, and successfully realizing the closure of the GIBA River. He said that, the project provides water resource for 600,000 local people. It is a key project of mutual concern between the China and Ethiopia governments. The project is of great significance to deepen the friendly cooperation between China and Ethiopia and to build the "Belt and Road" Initiative. He hoped that all the staff of the Project Department will continue to work hard, scientifically organize the prevention and control of the epidemic and the implementation of the project, ensure the smooth completion of the project, and make greater contributions to China-Ethiopia friendship as well as economic and trade cooperation.



Speech by Mr. Debretsion

On behalf of local people Mr. Debretsion expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and CGGC for their strong support for the economic and social development of Ethiopia. He noted that the State of Tigray will continue to fully support CGGC in local project construction, and look forward to excellent projects of CGGC to take root and achieve results in Ethiopia.



Project rendering

The Mekelle (Giba) Water Supply Development Project is about 20 km away from Mekelle City, the capital of Tigray State. The project is designed to provide water for Mekelle City, with a maximum storage capacity of 363 million cubic meters during rainy season, an annual water supply of 53.65 million cubic meters, and an average daily water supply of 124.43 thousand cubic meters. As an important people's livelihood project, the project will provide more than 1,500 jobs for local people during the construction period; it will solve the problem of safe water use for 600,000 residents in Mekelle City after completion, and greatly promote local economic development and raise people's living standard.

In recent years, CGGC has vigorously pushed forward structural adjustment, transformation and upgrading, and made full use of its comprehensive advantages in engineering technology, construction, management and investment in such business areas as water supply, sewage treatment and comprehensive management of water environment to create new business growth points. It has undertaken key water works in several countries overseas, including Ghana, Brazil, Angola, Equatorial Guinea and Ethiopia, and made great progress in the international market and the emerging industry development, making contributions to the "going global" of China's water technologies and standards.