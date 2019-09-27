Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGN New Energy : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 12:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

中 國 廣 核 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1811)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

The board of directors (the "Board") of CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has come to the attention of the management of the Company that, with effect from 19 July 2019, the address of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in Bermuda, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited (the "Principal Share Registrar"), has been changed to the following:

4th Floor

North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Principal Share Registrar remain unchanged.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Li Yilun

President and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, namely:

Chairman and non-executive director

:

Mr. Chen Sui

of the Company

President and executive director

:

Mr. Li Yilun

of the Company

Non-executive directors

:

Mr. Yao Wei and

of the Company

Mr. Xing Ping

Independent non-executive directors

:

Mr. Leung Chi Ching Frederick,

of the Company

Mr. Yang Xiaosheng and

Mr. Wang Minhao

- 2 -

Disclaimer

CGN New Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 04:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for August 2019
PU
01:01aBONAVA PUBL : to take part in Expo Real Trade Fair in Munich
AQ
01:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
01:01aObsEva SA to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference October 2-4, 2019
GL
01:01a Edgecore Networks cross-contributes Designs for a Family of Cell Site Gateways across TIP and OCP Open Communities, accelerating Open Networking Choices for Communication Service Providers
BU
01:00aEGIDE : 2019 first half results
GL
12:58aTREK 2000 INTERNATIONAL : Replace - Response To SGX Queries
PU
12:53aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : Notification letter and request form to non-registered holder
PU
12:53aCASTILLO COPPER : Cangai Copper Mine Intent and Convertible Note Conversion
PU
12:53aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "Initiatives for External ESG Recognition" page has been updated.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
3CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
4ALTRIA GROUP : MO Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Altria Group (MO) of an Investigation Involving Possible..
5INTERNET SECTOR CONTRIBUTES $2.1 TRILLION TO U.S. ECONOMY: industry group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group