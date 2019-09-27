CGN New Energy : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

中 國 廣 核 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1811)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

The board of directors (the "Board") of CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has come to the attention of the management of the Company that, with effect from 19 July 2019, the address of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in Bermuda, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited (the "Principal Share Registrar"), has been changed to the following:

4th Floor

North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Principal Share Registrar remain unchanged.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

By Order of the Board

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Li Yilun

President and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019