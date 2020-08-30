Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGTN :：China sets policy directions for building a modern socialist Tibet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 05:21am EDT

China has mapped out policy directions for building a new modern socialist Tibet that is united, prosperous, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200830005008/en/

As an inseparable part of China, the development of Tibet Autonomous Region has always been a priority for the Central Government.

Speaking at a two-day high-level meeting on Tibet work, which ended Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave guidance on Tibet-related work in the new era, calling for further efforts to ensure national security and enduring peace and stability, steadily improve people's lives, maintain a good environment, solidify border defense and ensure frontier security in Tibet.

Safeguard national unity, strengthen ethnic solidarity

As a border region, Tibet has long served as an important safety shield for the whole country. Meanwhile, more than 90 percent of inhabitants of Tibet are Tibetans.

Given that Tibet's security and stability are closely related to the overall development of the whole nation, Xi stressed that work related to Tibet must focus on safeguarding national unity and strengthening ethnic solidarity.

More education and guidance should be provided for the public to mobilize their participation in combating separatist activities, Xi noted, adding Tibetan Buddhism should be guided in adapting to the socialist society and should be developed in the Chinese context.

Safeguard national unity, strengthen ethnic solidarity

As a border region, Tibet has long served as an important safety shield for the whole country. Meanwhile, more than 90 percent of inhabitants of Tibet are Tibetans.

Given that Tibet's security and stability are closely related to the overall development of the whole nation, Xi stressed that work related to Tibet must focus on safeguarding national unity and strengthening ethnic solidarity.

More education and guidance should be provided for the public to mobilize their participation in combating separatist activities, Xi noted, adding Tibetan Buddhism should be guided in adapting to the socialist society and should be developed in the Chinese context.

Consolidate poverty alleviation achievement

As of January this year, Tibet has basically eradicated absolute poverty with a total of 628,000 people and 74 county-level regions lifted out of poverty, according to data from the autonomous region's government.

Addressing development imbalances and inadequacies, Xi underlined the need to consolidate the achievements in poverty alleviation and to improve people's livelihood.

He highlighted the importance of policy support, infrastructural development, employment promotion and urgently-needed personnel training for the region's future social and economic development.

Original article: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-08-29/Xi-addresses-seventh-Tibet-work-forum-in-Beijing--TlGiGamKcM/index.html?from=singlemessage&isappinstalled=0


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:36aChina's Tianqi Lithium posts $101 mln net loss in H1 as prices plunge
RE
05:30aELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:29aBank of China first-half profit falls 11.5%, steepest first half fall since market debut
RE
05:24aChina's top bank ICBC posts 11.4% fall in first-half profit, worst since 2006
RE
05:23aBANK OF CHINA : first-half profit falls 11.5%, steepest H1 fall since market debut
RE
05:21aCGTN : ：China sets policy directions for building a modern socialist Tibet
BU
05:15aSinopec posts first half-year loss as coronavirus wallops fuel demand
RE
04:55aPETROPERU accepts the transfer of 75% of the stake of Geopark in the license agreement for Lot 64
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boers..
2Novartis new analysis shows high consistency in lowering LDL-C in individual response with investigational ..
3CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : China Construction Bank posts 10.7% profit fall, biggest since 2005
4CHINA AIRLINES, LTD. : CHINA AIRLINES : Defying China, Czech delegation arrives in Taiwan
5AB SCIENCE : SCIENCE : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur l'émission de bons de souscriptions d'actions ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group