Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGTN: Beijing to Build Pilot Free Trade Zone to Further Open Up Services Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 09:54pm EDT

China's central government will support Beijing in setting up a pilot free trade zone characterizing scientific and technological innovation, opening up of the services sector and the digital economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005527/en/

The decision was announced at the opening of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Friday.

"We will support the municipality in developing a national integrated demonstration zone for greater openness in the services sector. It will enable Beijing to take bigger, bolder steps as a trailblazer and gain more experience that would be replicable and scalable," Chinese President Xi Jinping said while addressing the CIFTIS Global Trade in Services Summit via video.

The new zone will serve as a platform of high-standard opening-up for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and open up new horizons for reform and opening-up at a higher level, Xi added.

CIFTIS is the first major international economic and trade event held both online and offline by China since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Open and inclusive environment for cooperation

In his speech, Xi called for joint efforts to foster an open and inclusive environment for cooperation, saying the world is going through profound shifts unseen in a century and the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating such changes.

The president said the services sector is unique as it is asset-light but heavy in soft factors of production.

"As such, it requires, more than other sectors, an open, transparent, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for businesses to grow," he stressed, calling for concerted efforts from all countries to reduce border and behind-the-border barriers constraining the flow of production factors and promote cross-border connectivity.

"We will continue to work on a negative list system for managing cross-border services trade," he noted. "We will develop open platforms for the pilot program of innovative development of the services sector. We will further ease market access for the services sector, and will take greater initiative to increase imports of quality services."

Power of innovation

Xi called for joint efforts to unleash the power of innovation and drive cooperation forward.

"We need to adapt to the trend towards digital-driven, internet-based and smart growth, jointly eliminate the 'digital divide,' and advance digitalization of trade in services," he said.

"China will continue to build bases for featured services export and develop new business forms and models in services trade. China will work with other countries to enhance macro policy coordination, accelerate international cooperation in the digital sector, step up intellectual property protection, and facilitate the vibrant growth of the digital economy and sharing economy," Xi added, noting that such efforts will generate renewed dynamism for the world economy.

Make the 'pie' bigger

President Xi also stressed the importance of promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, saying that to treat each other with sincerity and pursue shared benefits is the key to state-to-state relations in today's world.

"Countries need to forge greater synergy in growing their trade in services, seek new ways and more areas of cooperation, and look for the widest possible converging interests in development so as to make the 'pie' bigger and bigger."

China will use CIFTIS and other platforms, such as the China International Import Expo, to promote policy exchange and experience-sharing, and foster diverse partnerships with foreign governments, international organizations, business associations and enterprises, Xi added.

"China supports the establishment of a global alliance for trade in services. We hope to see more fruits from our practical cooperation so that people in different countries will all benefit from a growing trade in services."

Original article: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-09-04/CIFTIS-2020-Global-Trade-in-Services-Summit-starts-in-Beijing-Tw02PUvgys/index.html


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:08aTAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION : Mother whose kids died of heatstroke went to 3 bars with male friend
AQ
12:16aGRANADA GOLD MINE : closes final tranche financing
AQ
09/04THE SCHALL LAW FIRM : Files Class Action Suit Against Coty Inc.
BU
09/04Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not
RE
09/04RESEARCH REPORT : Chocolate Market (2020-2024) | Increasing Premiumization of Chocolates to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
09/04AMERICAN AIRLINES : Kudlow expects Trump administration to unveil aid for airlines in weeks
RE
09/04EXCLUSIVE : Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC
RE
09/04RESEARCH REPORT : Specialty Coffee Shops Market (2020-2024)|Increasing Consumption of Coffee to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETSY, INC. : Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not
2ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. rural telecom networks need $1.8 billion to remove Huawei, ZTE equipment - FCC
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Kudlow expects Trump administration to unveil aid for airli..
4BIONANO GENOMICS, INC. : Bionano Genomics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
5TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LT : TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION : Mother whose kids died of heatstroke went to 3..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group