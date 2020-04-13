Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGTN: Charting the Progress of COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 04:01am EDT

As more countries take stringent measures to stem the spread of the disease, CGTN charts the progress of COVID-19 over the past months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005103/en/

CGTN charts the progress of COVID-19 over the past months. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CGTN charts the progress of COVID-19 over the past months. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The discovery

Since early December, people in Wuhan had been falling ill with respiratory problems.

On December 27, 2019, Zhang Jixian, head of a hospital’s respiratory department in Hubei Province, reported a new contagious disease to health officials after treating patients with flu-like symptoms.

Three days later, lab results for a patient at Wuhan Central Hospital showed "SARS coronavirus". Dr. Ai Fen, the emergency department head, took a photo of the report, which soon circulated among Wuhan doctors.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist, shared the photo with his former medical school classmates in a private WeChat group, alerting them to a "SARS-like" coronavirus.

On December 31, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission issued a statement confirming 27 viral pneumonia cases tied to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which was shut down the next day.

Virus identified

Health authorities then identified a new strain of coronavirus as the cause of the unknown pneumonia by testing the genetic makeup of a virus sample obtained from an infected patient.

On January 11, Wuhan's health officials reported the first confirmed fatality stemming from the coronavirus – a 61-year-old man died of severe pneumonia on January 9, who was a regular customer of the Huanan Seafood Market.

Meanwhile, more infected cases were popping up.

At the peak of the annual holiday travel rush, Chinese authorities ordered a lockdown on Wuhan, Hubei's capital with a population of 11 million.

The lockdown was then extended to a dozen cities in Hubei Province.

A global emergency

On January 30, the WHO declared the novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

In the following days, many countries limited or barred the entry of Chinese nationals, suspending inbound flights and imposing strict travel restrictions.

Within a short span of time, France announced the first death from the coronavirus in Europe, while South Korea reported a cluster of over 1,600 infections linked to a church in Daegu. All signs pointed to a coming global outbreak.

For details, please visit https://news.cgtn.com/event/2020/The-Pandemic/index.html


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:52aCYIENT : Receives ISO 13485 Quality Certification for ASIC Design and Supply
AQ
04:48aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Statement on Donation of COVID-19 Related Treatments
PU
04:39a"GRID PANDEMIC" : Why Envision Solar Is Extremely Important To That Conversation
AQ
04:34aJINKOSOLAR : Announces Favorable Developments in Patent Litigation Brought by Hanwha Q CELLS
PR
04:33aSTAR MICRONICS : Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of Stock Compensation-type Stock Options
PU
04:33aSTAR MICRONICS : Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordinary Stock Options
PU
04:31aCoronavirus spread closes North American meat plants
RE
04:31aMackerel Market Segmented by Product, Geographic Landscape, and Forecast 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
04:30aBK IRELD NC PRF'A : Liquid Spirit-Government Guaranteed Working Capital Facilities For Irish SMEs Adversely Affected By The Covid-19 Pandemic
AQ
04:29aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : FHFA And GSEs Issue Guidance On Assistance To Renters And Borrowers Impacted By COVID-19
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-
3ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Banks to Give Peek at Sector's Challenges -- WSJ
4AIB GROUP PLC : Ireland's AIB approves 25,000 loan payment breaks - CEO
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Virgin Galactic to run as a critical infrastructure business during pandemic
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group