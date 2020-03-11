Log in
CGTN: Positive Signs Show China Is Recovering From COVID-19 Outbreak

03/11/2020 | 11:03pm EDT

CGTN’s latest report brought good news from China: new infections in China have been in decline in recent weeks, marking a significant progress in the battle against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005844/en/

As of March 11, China reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases outside Hubei Province for four straight days. In Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, new confirmed cases stood at 13, a significant contrast to a month ago when the city was reporting thousands of new cases per day.

In order to contain the spread of the virus, China has rolled out a series of measures, including a city-wide lockdown and widespread travel restrictions. Contact-tracing, a crucial epidemic-fighting tool to identify patients for early isolation, is also practiced across China. All these efforts were praised by the World Health Organization.

As the number of confirmed cases continues to drop in Wuhan, all 14 temporary hospitals in the city converted from public facilities have been closed. Designed for patients with mild symptoms, they have seen more than 12,000 patients recover. Outside the epicenter, businesses are gradually springing back to life. Factories have rumbled back into operation, shopping malls have reopened to the public, and public transport services have resumed.

While the domestic spread of the virus has significantly slowed, authorities warn that the greater risk now comes from people traveling back to China from overseas. Cities across the country have set up quarantine rules for people traveling back from high-risk places.

Showing an encouraging sign that the outbreak has been largely stabilized in the country, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan on March 10 to inspect prevention and control work. He said that through hard work, the situation in Hubei and Wuhan has shown positive changes and vowed to fight for victory in the battle against COVID-19.

About CGTN

Headquartered in Beijing, CGTN operates on television and online as a multi-language and multi-platform media organization. It has an international team of professionals based in Nairobi, Washington D.C. and London.


© Business Wire 2020
