Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGTN: Treatments show promise against COVID-19 in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 09:01am EDT

A latest CGTN report shows that although there is no once-and-for-all treatment for COVID-19, Chinese medical professionals have discovered a couple of treatments by trial and error, which, so far, have proved to be effective on a majority of patients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200322005011/en/

COVID-19 cases worldwide /Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

COVID-19 cases worldwide /Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

See more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-03-21/Graphics-Treatments-show-promise-against-COVID-19-in-China-P0PNNcIjny/index.html

Latest figures show over 270,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with about 11,000 patients already dead from it, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

But still, no specific medicine and vaccine to cure and prevent COVID-19 has been found yet. Scientists around the world are racing against the clock in hope of finding something to help patients. Medical professionals working on the front lines, in the meantime, are also trying everything to save lives.

In China alone, 71,150 patients have recovered, accounting for 87 percent of the total confirmed cases, the latest number shows.

How did these people recover from the deadly virus? What medical treatment did they receive? How can I get myself treated if I get infected?

Patients were classified into several categories, from mild and moderate cases to severely and critically ill, and were treated according to their symptoms and condition.

Along the way of treating patients, scientists and doctors found a number of candidate therapeutics working well on some patients, including anti-viral drugs and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Official figures show that 91.6 percent of the patients in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, and 92.4 percent of the patients nationwide have been treated with TCM.

What's more, experts emphasize that mental health plays an equally significant role in patients' recovery. Effectively managing their anxiety and stress, and easing their fears and worries should also be taken seriously. (Graphics by Fan Chenxiao, Yin Yating, Liu Shaozhen)

About CGTN

Headquartered in Beijing, CGTN operates on television and online as a multi-language and multi-platform media organization. It has an international team of professionals based in Nairobi, Washington D.C. and London.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:15aFACEBOOK : In the Coronavirus 'Infodemic,' You Can Manage the Deluge of News
DJ
09:01aCGTN : Treatments show promise against COVID-19 in China
BU
08:43aFESTI : Buy-back programme week 12
AQ
08:35aNUSTAY A/S : The last day of trading in pre-emptive subscription rights in the ongoing rights issue was March 20 2020
AQ
08:16aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces Special Payment to Customer Service Employees
BU
06:03aURGENT : Japan economic package to deal with epidemic to top 30 tril. yen
AQ
06:03aCoalition Urges Expedited Small Business Funding Via Payroll Processors
BU
06:01aBAE : Coronavirus update
PU
05:56aWESTPAC BANKING : announces additional support for small businesses
PU
05:24aRUSSIA : Gulf nations, not us, to blame for oil prices fall -TASS
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Netflix to slash traffic across Europe to relieve virus strain on internet providers
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : RUSSIA: Gulf nations, not us, to blame for oil prices fall -TASS
3STOCKLAND : STOCKLAND : statement on COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault aims to avoid renationalisation - chairman
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba to send masks, testing kits to Latin America

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group