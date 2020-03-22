CGTN: Treatments show promise against COVID-19 in China

A latest CGTN report shows that although there is no once-and-for-all treatment for COVID-19, Chinese medical professionals have discovered a couple of treatments by trial and error, which, so far, have proved to be effective on a majority of patients.

COVID-19 cases worldwide /Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Latest figures show over 270,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with about 11,000 patients already dead from it, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

But still, no specific medicine and vaccine to cure and prevent COVID-19 has been found yet. Scientists around the world are racing against the clock in hope of finding something to help patients. Medical professionals working on the front lines, in the meantime, are also trying everything to save lives.

In China alone, 71,150 patients have recovered, accounting for 87 percent of the total confirmed cases, the latest number shows.

How did these people recover from the deadly virus? What medical treatment did they receive? How can I get myself treated if I get infected?

Patients were classified into several categories, from mild and moderate cases to severely and critically ill, and were treated according to their symptoms and condition.

Along the way of treating patients, scientists and doctors found a number of candidate therapeutics working well on some patients, including anti-viral drugs and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Official figures show that 91.6 percent of the patients in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, and 92.4 percent of the patients nationwide have been treated with TCM.

What's more, experts emphasize that mental health plays an equally significant role in patients' recovery. Effectively managing their anxiety and stress, and easing their fears and worries should also be taken seriously. (Graphics by Fan Chenxiao, Yin Yating, Liu Shaozhen)

