CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION® (CAF) PRESENTS 25TH ANNUAL ASPEN MEDICAL PRODUCTS SAN DIEGO TRIATHLON CHALLENGE WEEKEND OF EVENTS AND LIVE STREAM

San Diego, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN DIEGO, CA — September 26, 2018 – As part of CAF’s 25th anniversary celebration, the 2018 Aspen Medical Products San Diego Triathlon Challenge weekend feature a series of events from October 19, 2018 - October 21, 2018 in La Jolla, California. The weekend culminates with Sunday’s title event which features a 1-mile ocean swim, 44-mile bike ride, and 10-mile run.

Finish line of the San Diego Triathlon Challenge









“This day brings out the best of competitive sports. We refer to it as the Best Day in Tri,” says CAF Executive Director Virginia Tinley. “More than a triathlon, it’s an opportunity for people of all ages, levels, and abilities to come together as a community in one of the most scenic settings in the world.”

Attending for the first time are PBS science correspondent Miles O’Brien and former NFL running back Isaiah Pead. O’Brien is an above-elbow arm amputee who, after completing Ironman 70.3 with CAF, will participate in the entire triathlon challenge. Isaiah is former NFL football player and an above-knee leg amputee training to be a Paralympic sprinter, also participating in the entirety of the event. Returning athletic legends include Rudy Garcia-Tolson, Roderick Sewell, Scout Bassett, Sarah Reinertsen, Willie Stewart, Eric McElvenny, Dr. Bryon Solberg, Beth Sanden and many others. Those who are unable to experience the triathlon in person are invited to join as a virtual race participant or tune in to the live stream broadcast at CAFLive.com.

To kick off the weekend on Friday, October 19, CAF will welcome home 190 cyclists from the Million Dollar Challenge who will have completed a 7-day ride from San Francisco to San Diego to raise over a million dollars in support of CAF’s mission. That morning, CAF will also host the Junior Seau Foundation Adaptive Surf Program Kids Clinic, presented by Cavignac and Associates. At the surf clinic, kids of all ages and abilities learn adaptive surfing skills from specialized coaches. We also feature the XTERRA Wetsuits Ocean Water Swim Clinic down at La Jolla Shores.

On Friday evening, CAF hosts its annual Celebration of Abilities Awards Dinner at Qualcomm Theater to recognize partners and challenged athletes from around the country for trailblazing and inspirational achievements in the prior year. Global prosthetics innovator Össur will receive the Partner of the Year Award in recognition of the tremendous role they play in helping challenged athletes live a life without limitations. Through a 20+ year partnership, CAF has given dozens of athletes the gift of running and sport by granting Össur’s world-class sports prosthetics. Össur also hosts running and mobility clinics that are presented by CAF each year, reaching hundreds of athletes across the U.S. annually. Brenna Huckaby will be awarded with the Exceptional Athletic Performance Award for her outstanding achievements at the 2018 Winter Paralympics. Sarah Reinertsen, CAF Spokesperson and Team Össur athlete, will be awarded with Most Inspirational Athlete Award for her completion of 7 half marathons on 7 continents in 7 days and her upcoming participation in the 2018 IRONMAN® World Championships in Kona on October 13th.

On Saturday, October 20, there will be a series of adaptive sports clinics that provide expert coaching and mentoring for the 200 challenged athletes from across the nation. The sports clinics include Össur Running and Mobility, Wheelchair Tennis, Adaptive Swimming, and Wheelchair Skateboarding (WCMX).

Sunday, October 21 starts with the Parade of Athletes, where challenged athletes, pro athletes, and celebrities walk in preparation for the challenge-distance triathlon. 200 athletes with physical challenges and 600 able-bodied athletes will participate in the Aspen Medical Products San Diego Triathlon Challenge with the option to compete as an individual or as part of a three-person swim/bike/run relay team. Over 5,000 spectators and volunteers will be in attendance, not counting those watching from around the world in Live Stream. The 25th annual signature event is sure to be an unforgettable day. “SDTC is my favorite event year after year because it’s an amazing day for all athletes and supporters,” says triathlete and long-time CAF supporter, Tina Weidenkeller. “It’s a true testament of the human spirit, and by participating and fundraising, I feel like I am helping to make a difference!”

Other Sunday highlights include the YMCA of San Diego County Tour de Cove Stationary Cycling Marathon, Philadelphia Insurance Kid’s Run, Kaiser Permanente THRIVE Yoga by the Sea, 5-Mile Run, and 5K Fitness Walk. For the first time this year, CAF will be offerring an option for Virtual Race Participation for anyone around the world to support the mission.

The Aspen Medical Products San Diego Triathlon Challenge weekend celebrates the power of sport to transform lives, build community and change perception of what people with permanent physical disabilities can accomplish. Funds raised from these events directly support CAF’s mission to provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges, so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics. CAF believes involvement in sports at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life.

Registration for these events is open. Please visit challengedathletes.org/sdtc to sign up. Or be sure to tune in online from 7AM to 10AM on Sunday, October 21 to watch the live stream at CAFLive.com.

Sponsors of the weekend’s events include: Aspen Medical Products, Össur, Nike, Converse, YMCA of San Diego County, XTERRA Wetsuits, Ashworth Awards, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Lusardi Construction, LAZ Parking, Kaiser Permanente, Accenture, Sycuan Casino, Toyota, Union Bank, Headsweats, Wells Fargo Advisors, Zappos Adaptive, Smoothie King, Triathlete, Nytro, Michelob Ultra, Marea Coffee, and Rudy Project.







About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $100 million has been raised and over 23,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

About Aspen Medical Products

Aspen Medical Products is a leader in the design, development and marketing of upper and lower spinal orthotics. The Company is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. and has local sales representatives throughout the United States as well as representation worldwide. For more than 30 years, the management team and employees at Aspen have introduced a continuous flow of pioneering spinal bracing products and services to the healthcare marketplace. For more information, visit us online at AspenMP.com.

# # #

Attachment

Laura Stein Challenged Athletes Foundation 3109802855 laura@challengedathletes.org