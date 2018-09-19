CHAOEX Monthly Report (August)

Hong Kong, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five CHAOEX activities are ongoing. To let users always be aware of the activities status, we will publish related data periodically. The following are the the activities from August 15th to September 10th.

1. NULS Node Reward Time: 100 days from July 24th

Activity Rules:

• All NULS positions users share 80% of standard node revenue daily;

• CHAOEX platform converts 20% of standard node revenue and the additional 20% standard node revenue NULS rewards (total 40% of the standard node rewards) into equivalent CHEX, which is awarded to the NULS positions users proportionally on a daily basis, lasting for 100 days.

From August 15th to September 10th, the number of distributed NULS nodes is 14671.3167 NULS, and the number of distributed CHEX nodes is 270709.8683 CHEX.

2. Transactions Rewards Time: August 7th — September 7th (ended)

Activity Rules:

Those users who hold 100 or more CHEX and whose trading volume per transaction is not less than the equivalent of 15 USDT can trade with MGE, CAN, SNGLS, SAC and get rewarded. (Sell + buy amount, the orders have to be traded). CHAOEX will set the minimum transaction amount per order, and rank by the number of transactions. Users can win the popular Tokens.

As of September 7th, the current number of transactions in each currency that meet the conditions were as follows: MGE: 81230; CAN:28; SNGLS: 75445; SAC: 29122.

3. Trade Mining Time: July 1st — September 30th (trial period)

Activity Rules:

CHAOEX will repurchase 60,000,000 CHEX with platform trading fees revenue for trade mining.

From August 15th to September 10th, the total amount of trade mining CHEX distribution: 32864465.6036 CHEX.

4. New User Registration Reward Time: August 1 — August 31(ended)

Activity Rules:

· Each user of CHAOEX platform will be rewarded 12 CHEX for inviting a new user, and the invitee will be rewarded 8 CHEX;

· New users who complete KYC2 or above will receive 10 CHEX reward.

· During the event, the invited user will be rewarded an additional 20 CHEX for the first time to deposit ≥ equivalent amount of 80 USDT (any currency).

As of August 31st, the number of newly registered users was 2560, including KYC1–1385, KYC2–769, and KYC3–406.

5. CHEX Virtual Node rewards Time: 330 days from July 11

Activity Rules:

Users lock CHEX on the personal assets section on CHAOEX official site. 100,000 CHEX as a node, no upper limit. Since the 31st day of having locked continuously, 500,000 bonus CHEX will be distributed equally per day. Once users pause to lock CHEX, users will be disqualified immediately to get awarded. Awards will be distributed again after users’ relocking for another 30 days.

From August 15h to September10th, the average daily single-node revenue was 173.2534 CHEX.

