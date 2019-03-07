Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CHAREAU Accelerates U.S. Sales and Distribution through New Partnership with the Espiritus Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 08:51pm EST

Chareau announced this week a nationwide sales and marketing partnership with the Espiritus Group (www.e-spirit-us.com) effective immediately. This new partnership will more than triple the current sales force for Chareau Aloe Liqueur, while adding key executive leadership from Espiritus partners Jay Maltby (Co-Founder of Angel’s Envy Bourbon and former Cruzan Rum CEO), Chuck Chand (former Brown Forman Executive), and Eric Rubin (Co-Founder of Tres Agaves Tequila).

“As one of the fastest growing liqueur brands in the country, Chareau is quickly becoming a bar staple across the U.S., and Espiritus has the team, experience, and market expertise to help us make Chareau a household name,” says founder Kurt Charron.

“We are excited to be partnered with Chareau, bringing our marketing and sales capabilities to leverage the foundation of effective brand building that Kurt and his team have laid over the past six years,” states Jay Maltby, Chairman of Espiritus.

Since launching in 2013, Chareau has received numerous awards and accolades including a Double Gold Medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a score of 96 from Wine Enthusiast Magazine as the Highest Rated Liqueur of the Year in their Top 100 Spirits issue for 2018. The impressive spirit, in conjunction with a beautifully simple package and on-trend marketing campaign, has allowed Chareau to grow over 100% in revenue in 2018 over 2017.

“Kurt has built an effective and high-performing team that is complementary to our group at Espiritus. We are looking forward to accelerating the growth of the brand, creating additional value for its shareholders,” adds Chuck Chand, COO of Espiritus.

CHAREAU is an all-natural Aloe Vera liqueur created by its Founder, Kurt Charron. The spirit is a perfectly balanced blend of distilled cucumber, spearmint, lemon peel, and muskmelon finished with Fresh Aloe Vera juice sourced from local California farms. Chareau has the versatility to be mixed with any base spirit to create delicious craft cocktails, and the simplicity to be served on the rocks with a splash of sparkling water. At nearly half the sugar of a traditional liqueur, and less calories than traditional 40% abv spirits, Chareau is the perfect light, refreshing spirit needed for today’s consumer.

www.chareau.us

Espiritus is a sales and marketing platform for premium spirit brands with additional expertise in production, sourcing, logistics, packaging, and finance. The Espiritus portfolio includes the following brands: Corner Creek Reserve Bourbon Whiskey (http://www.cornercreekbourbon.com/), SelvaRey Rum (http://www.selvarey.com/), and The Lost Distillery Scottish Whisky Company (http://www.lost-distillery.com/), Berentzen (http://www.berentzenusa.com/)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:44pCHANNELADVISOR : March 7, 2019 Making Sense of Amazon's New Restrictions for Wholesalers in Vendor Central
PU
09:44pWESTPAC BANKING : Opening Statement - House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics (PDF 258KB)
PU
09:38pRIWI REPORTS 2018 AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS : Continued Revenue Growth and Profitability
AQ
09:37pGUARANTY TRUST BANK : 33 Teams for 2019 Lagos Polo Tournament Top Prizes
AQ
09:37pECOBANK GHANA : EFCC arraigns bank worker for defrauding Army General
AQ
09:36pWING ON INTERNATIONAL : Downtown renovation goes on to Wing On
AQ
09:36pXYLEM : Researchers branch out with findings
AQ
09:36pMANCHESTER UNITED : United repeat CL comeback heroics of past
AQ
09:36pSHENHUA INTERNATIONAL : CSL opening round of red card shame
AQ
09:35pRAK Ceramics PJSC Announcements
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
4OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt
5GTX, INC. : GTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.