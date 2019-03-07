CHAREAU Accelerates U.S. Sales and Distribution through New Partnership with the Espiritus Group

Chareau announced this week a nationwide sales and marketing partnership with the Espiritus Group (www.e-spirit-us.com) effective immediately. This new partnership will more than triple the current sales force for Chareau Aloe Liqueur, while adding key executive leadership from Espiritus partners Jay Maltby (Co-Founder of Angel’s Envy Bourbon and former Cruzan Rum CEO), Chuck Chand (former Brown Forman Executive), and Eric Rubin (Co-Founder of Tres Agaves Tequila).

“As one of the fastest growing liqueur brands in the country, Chareau is quickly becoming a bar staple across the U.S., and Espiritus has the team, experience, and market expertise to help us make Chareau a household name,” says founder Kurt Charron.

“We are excited to be partnered with Chareau, bringing our marketing and sales capabilities to leverage the foundation of effective brand building that Kurt and his team have laid over the past six years,” states Jay Maltby, Chairman of Espiritus.

Since launching in 2013, Chareau has received numerous awards and accolades including a Double Gold Medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a score of 96 from Wine Enthusiast Magazine as the Highest Rated Liqueur of the Year in their Top 100 Spirits issue for 2018. The impressive spirit, in conjunction with a beautifully simple package and on-trend marketing campaign, has allowed Chareau to grow over 100% in revenue in 2018 over 2017.

“Kurt has built an effective and high-performing team that is complementary to our group at Espiritus. We are looking forward to accelerating the growth of the brand, creating additional value for its shareholders,” adds Chuck Chand, COO of Espiritus.

CHAREAU is an all-natural Aloe Vera liqueur created by its Founder, Kurt Charron. The spirit is a perfectly balanced blend of distilled cucumber, spearmint, lemon peel, and muskmelon finished with Fresh Aloe Vera juice sourced from local California farms. Chareau has the versatility to be mixed with any base spirit to create delicious craft cocktails, and the simplicity to be served on the rocks with a splash of sparkling water. At nearly half the sugar of a traditional liqueur, and less calories than traditional 40% abv spirits, Chareau is the perfect light, refreshing spirit needed for today’s consumer.

www.chareau.us

Espiritus is a sales and marketing platform for premium spirit brands with additional expertise in production, sourcing, logistics, packaging, and finance. The Espiritus portfolio includes the following brands: Corner Creek Reserve Bourbon Whiskey (http://www.cornercreekbourbon.com/), SelvaRey Rum (http://www.selvarey.com/), and The Lost Distillery Scottish Whisky Company (http://www.lost-distillery.com/), Berentzen (http://www.berentzenusa.com/)

