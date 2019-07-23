Log in
CHART to Honor Hopdoddy Burger Bar CEO Jeff Chandler with its 2019 Commitment to People Award

07/23/2019 | 10:11am EDT

The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) today announced that Jeff Chandler, CEO, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Inc., is the recipient of its 2019 Commitment to People Award. Jeff will be honored at the Commitment to People Awards Gala on Monday evening, July 29, during CHART’s 98th Hospitality Training Conference to be held at the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN.

“Jeff’s track record of building and leading teams made him a natural choice for this recognition,” said Gabe Hosler, CHART President and Vice President of Operations Support and Training for Del Taco. “Under his leadership and focus on strengthening culture, Hopdoddy has tripled in size and is poised for continued strong and significant growth.”

In the award application, Jeff’s team offered many examples of his care for people, including giving his personal cell phone number to every employee in the company with a strong encouragement to call, personally traveling to all Hopdoddy locations for yearly town hall meetings, and inspiring employees by providing the tools and the skills to lead a better life.

“Being recognized by CHART is truly humbling, and an honor I’m excited to share with our entire team at Hopdoddy,” said Chandler. “In hospitality, we are really in the people business; the fact that we produce fanatically great products is purely one output and the byproduct of a great team of individuals. The team at Hopdoddy is motivated and passionate to serve all people (guests and team members), and it is through this core and fundamental focus that we serve our ultimate ambition: to positively affect and enrich the lives of others. I’m proud to accept this great honor on behalf of all our team members who pour themselves into Hopdoddy each day to continually reinforce and strengthen our living culture.”

Created in 1993, this prestigious award is given annually to a CHART member’s CEO/president in the hospitality industry who demonstrates an outstanding commitment to the development of his or her associates.

CHART’s Selection Committee reviews and ranks the Commitment to People nominees in four categories:

  • Effective communication of the organization’s culture
  • Programs that demonstrate a commitment to people
  • Efforts to be involved in the development of people
  • Ability to break down barriers to create opportunities

The past recipients of this prestigious award can be found on CHART’s website at: http://www.chart.org/membership-and-community/awards-and-scholarships.html

CHART (chart.org), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professionals and their organizations. With more than 500 members from more than 300 multi-unit restaurant and hotel companies, CHART represents a workforce of almost three million. CHART includes all facets of hospitality training, learning, and performance professionals; from entry level to senior executive. CHART’s mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve performance through access to networks, education, and resources. Follow CHART on Twitter at @CHARTtrainers.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is an Austin-born burger joint created to honor the perfect union of burgers & beer. Hopdoddy delivers fresh, all-natural burgers alongside hand-cut fries, farm fresh salads, and handspun milkshakes. Hopdoddy is dedicated to using the finest hormone and antibiotic free meats which are ground in-house and served on buns made throughout the day in the in-house bakery. Among many accolades, Hopdoddy has been named #1 on the list of The 50 Best Burger Joins in America, Ranked by Business Insider. Hopdoddy is a part of the LCatteron Family. Famous Hopdoddy fans include Jimmy Kimmel and Rachael Ray.


© Business Wire 2019
