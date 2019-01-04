CHARTER INVESTIGATION EXTENDED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Charter Communications, Inc. - CHTR

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has extended its investigation into Charter Communications,
Inc. (NasdaqGS: CHTR).
On February 1, 2017, the New York Attorney General filed suit against
Charter and its subsidiary Spectrum Management Holdings, LLC (formerly
Time Warner Cable, Inc., which was acquired by Charter in May 2016), for
fraudulently misleading consumers by promising internet service speeds
that they knew they could not deliver.
Then, on July 27, 2018, the New York State Public Service Commission
announced it had revoked approval of the Company’s 2016 merger and
permission to operate in the state because it failed to honor an
agreement included in the merger to build internet access to rural
areas, stating that Charter “had multiple opportunities to correct these
issues and either has not done so or has been openly brazen in its
efforts to avoid them,” essentially kicking the Company out of the
state, and seeking $3 million in penalties.
Recently, the Company agreed to pay a $174.2 million to resolve the
charges by the NY AG’s office; however, its legal dispute with the NY
PSC remains ongoing.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Charter’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Charter’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-time holder of Charter shares, and would like to
discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis
Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-chtr/
to learn more.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005531/en/