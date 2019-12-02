CHERRY :'S New SECURE BOARD 1.0 Keyboard Alleviates Endpoint Security Vulnerabilities, Including USB Attacks

KENOSHA, Wis., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHERRY, a leading specialist of computer input devices, has released the CHERRY SECURE BOARD 1.0 , an ergonomic keyboard designed to enhance enterprise endpoint protection and data integrity.

A 2018 report found that 90 percent of organizations felt vulnerable to insider attacks, a malicious security breach perpetrated on a network or computer system by a person with authorized system access. At least 66 percent of the group indicated insider attacks were more likely to occur than external threats.

One of the highest cybersecurity risks for a facility is through USB/HID devices. USB/HID devices stand in direct contrast to data integrity needs because it can accept any device that connects to it. This leaves organizations extremely vulnerable to malware attacks, both inside and outside of the organization.

Known USB/HID channel vulnerabilities, include:

Any device recognized as a HID device

Devices that can reprogram embedded firmware

Devices that emulate keyboard input, e.g. hardware/software keyloggers

The CHERRY SECURE BOARD 1.0 protects the workplace by incorporating two distinct features to help protect the integrity of customers input data and support network security.

"The evolving landscape of the workplace has increased the need for effective endpoint security measures," said Greg Peterson, CHERRY general manager. "While most companies have implemented security measures to prevent malware attacks via phishing schemes uncovered through email, many companies remain vulnerable to cyberattacks through unsecured network devices."

When the CHERRY SECURE BOARD 1.0 is in encryption mode, the USB channel is locked, preventing any other devices from malicious activity, providing secure communication.

"Combined with anti-virus software solutions, the CHERRY SECURE BOARD 1.0 provides an added layer of protection to your business, so your company doesn't have to be one of the nearly 70 percent of SMBs that experience a cyberattack," Peterson added.

The CHERRY SECURE BOARD 1.0: An Added Layer of Endpoint Security

The CHERRY SECURE BOARD 1.0 security keyboard includes an integrated reader for both smart cards, and cards/tags with an RF/NFC interface. For added security and confidentiality, the keyboard can be switched to a "Secure Mode." When operating in "Secure Mode," the device can authenticate itself with a certificate, and key transmissions are automatically encrypted, blocking bad USB or hardware keylogger attempts.

The CHERRY SECURE BOARD 1.0 also includes:

Secure PIN entry (Class 2 reader)

PC/SC smart card reader, CCID compatible

Protocols: T=0, T=1, T=CL

Read/write with ISO 7816 and ISO 14443 A/B compliant cards

Flat design, low smart card contacting unit

Satisfies FIPS-201 requirements

Standard drivers for Windows and Linux

One-handed operation of smart card module

TAA Compliant

