Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CHINA'S OFFSHORE ONE-YEAR DOLLAR/YUAN SWAP POINTS SURGE TO 1,493 POINTS, HIGHEST SINCE DEC 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:15am EDT

CHINA'S OFFSHORE ONE-YEAR DOLLAR/YUAN SWAP POINTS SURGE TO 1,493 POINTS, HIGHEST SINCE DEC 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27aVietnam pm says this wave of infection could have more 'critical impact' than previous waves
RE
01:27aVietnam pm says early august is 'decisive time' to prevent latest virus outbreak from spreading on a large scale
RE
01:21aAsia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally
RE
01:18aAsia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aChina's offshore one-year dollar/yuan swap points surge to 1,493 points, highest since dec 2017
RE
01:14aChina's onshore one-year dollar/yuan swap points surge to 1,448 points, highest since nov 2017
RE
01:08aIndia's factory activity contracted at a sharper pace in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION : MARATHON PETROLEUM : Announces Agreement for $21 Billion Sale of Speedway
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : Press release
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to continue talks to buy TikTok from ByteDance
4WEDGE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : WEDGE HOLDINGS: Facebook “TCGnoHEYA” the Biggest Card Game Community in..
5WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX:WRM) Share Consolidation Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group