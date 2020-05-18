CHP Australia Consumer Healthcare Products Aust : COVID-19 Updates - 18 May

Upcoming broadcast of interest to Members;

'Australian manufacturing in a post-COVID world' presented by Hon. Karen Andrews MP, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology

Minister Andrews will address the National Press Club on the lessons learned from the pandemic so far and how the Government intends to strengthen Australian industry and manufacturing for better post-pandemic economic recovery - broadcast details HERE

Date: Wednesday 20th May

Time: 12:30 pm

Tune in: Broadcasting live on ABC & Sky News

Top Stories

Global independent inquiry into the coronavirus set to pass https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/global-independent-inquiry-into-the-coronavirus-set-to-pass-20200518-p54txb.html



The questions an independent inquiry into the coronavirus must answer https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/the-questions-an-independent-inquiry-into-the-coronavirus-must-answer-20200514-p54t4e.html

Scott Morrison to urge new industrial compact to boost post-pandemic employment and economic recovery https://www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/morrison-pushes-for-new-order/news-story/152d2adb2d8e26e5f46d84ab9e4fb2ee

Bunkering down: Australia's banks brace for recession https://www.smh.com.au/business/banking-and-finance/bunkering-down-australia-s-banks-brace-for-recession-20200514-p54swj.html



Other Stories

Businesses buoyed by early sales as shoppers out in force to enjoy relaxed restrictions https://www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/businesses-buoyed-by-early-sales-as-shoppers-out-in-force-to-enjoy-relaxed-restrictions/news-story/5d4cb1d363b696e55dec252b9fd81e42

NSW Premier urges states to reopen borders before trans-Tasman bubble https://www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/politics/coronavirus-nsw-premier-gladys-berejiklian-urges-states-to-reopen-borders-before-transtasman-bubble/news-story/1fccc90fd8b462a867ffd783ecdb388b

Capacity reduced in Sydney's coronavirus public transport overhaul https://www.smh.com.au/politics/nsw/pop-up-car-parks-planned-as-nervous-premier-fears-public-transport-risk-20200517-p54tr1.html

Experts urge spending on youth jobs ahead of public wage rises https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/experts-urge-spending-on-youth-jobs-ahead-of-public-wage-rises-20200515-p54teh.html

Spending would collapse without crisis payments to households https://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/spending-would-collapse-without-crisis-payments-to-households-20200516-p54tk8.html

Reprieve for hundreds of families keeping elderly relatives out of aged care during pandemic https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/reprieve-for-hundreds-of-families-keeping-elderly-relatives-out-of-aged-care-during-pandemic-20200515-p54tb5.html

Qantas workers lose sick leave bid in test case https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/qantas-workers-lose-sick-leave-bid-in-test-case-20200518-p54tw8.html

Italy reopens borders to tourists, scraps quarantine period https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/italy-reopens-borders-to-tourists-scraps-quarantine-period-20200517-p54tof.html



Treatment & Health Updates

One shot to change the world - Australian scientists confident that a vaccine for COVID-19 can be found https://www.smh.com.au/national/one-shot-to-change-the-world-20200316-p54als.html

Nurses praised for rapidly upskilling amid coronavirus threat https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-17/nurses-praised-for-rapid-upskilling-during-coronavirus-pandemic/12255754

Thousands of Australian applicants flock to COVID-19 clinical trials https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/australian-applicants-flock-to-covid-19-clinical-trials-20200505-p54pxj.html



The Numbers

Cases in Australia: 7,054 (563 active cases) Deaths in Australia: 99 Recoveries in Australia 6,392 Worldwide Cases: 4,804,294 (2,627,034 active cases) Worldwide Deaths 316,707 Worldwide Recoveries: 1,858,754 Source: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

COVID-19 Resources

