CHP Australia Consumer Healthcare Products Aust : COVID-19 Updates - 18 May

COVID-19 Updates - 18 May
Upcoming broadcast of interest to Members;
'Australian manufacturing in a post-COVID world' presented by Hon. Karen Andrews MP, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology
Minister Andrews will address the National Press Club on the lessons learned from the pandemic so far and how the Government intends to strengthen Australian industry and manufacturing for better post-pandemic economic recovery - broadcast details HERE
Date: Wednesday 20th May
Time: 12:30 pm
Tune in: Broadcasting live on ABC & Sky News
Top Stories
-
Global independent inquiry into the coronavirus set to pass
-
The questions an independent inquiry into the coronavirus must answer
-
Scott Morrison to urge new industrial compact to boost post-pandemic employment and economic recovery
-
Bunkering down: Australia's banks brace for recession
Other Stories
-
Businesses buoyed by early sales as shoppers out in force to enjoy relaxed restrictions
-
NSW Premier urges states to reopen borders before trans-Tasman bubble
-
Capacity reduced in Sydney's coronavirus public transport overhaul
-
Experts urge spending on youth jobs ahead of public wage rises
-
Spending would collapse without crisis payments to households
-
Reprieve for hundreds of families keeping elderly relatives out of aged care during pandemic
-
Qantas workers lose sick leave bid in test case
-
Italy reopens borders to tourists, scraps quarantine period
Treatment & Health Updates
-
One shot to change the world - Australian scientists confident that a vaccine for COVID-19 can be found
-
Nurses praised for rapidly upskilling amid coronavirus threat
-
Thousands of Australian applicants flock to COVID-19 clinical trials
The Numbers
|
Cases in Australia:
|
7,054 (563 active cases)
|
Deaths in Australia:
|
99
|
Recoveries in Australia
|
6,392
|
Worldwide Cases:
|
4,804,294 (2,627,034 active cases)
|
Worldwide Deaths
|
316,707
|
Worldwide Recoveries:
|
1,858,754
|
Source:
|
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
COVID-19 Resources
(See attached document for past update resource links)
Disclaimer
CHP Australia - Consumer Healthcare Products Australia published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 04:35:05 UTC