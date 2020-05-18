Log in
CHP Australia Consumer Healthcare Products Aust : COVID-19 Updates - 18 May

05/18/2020 | 12:36am EDT
COVID-19 Updates - 18 May

Upcoming broadcast of interest to Members;

'Australian manufacturing in a post-COVID world' presented by Hon. Karen Andrews MP, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology

Minister Andrews will address the National Press Club on the lessons learned from the pandemic so far and how the Government intends to strengthen Australian industry and manufacturing for better post-pandemic economic recovery - broadcast details HERE

Date: Wednesday 20th May
Time: 12:30 pm
Tune in: Broadcasting live on ABC & Sky News

Top Stories

Other Stories

Treatment & Health Updates

The Numbers

Cases in Australia:

7,054 (563 active cases)

Deaths in Australia:

99

Recoveries in Australia

6,392

Worldwide Cases:

4,804,294 (2,627,034 active cases)

Worldwide Deaths

316,707

Worldwide Recoveries:

1,858,754

Source:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

COVID-19 Resources
(See attached document for past update resource links)

Disclaimer

CHP Australia - Consumer Healthcare Products Australia published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 04:35:05 UTC
