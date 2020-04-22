CHP Australia Consumer Healthcare Products Aust : COVID-19 Updates - 22 April

COVID-19 Updates - 22 April
Top stories
-
Key points from PM's latest coronavirus update, 'We are on the road back'
-
Elimination of coronavirus 'a viable option' for Australia, VIC Chief Health Officer says
-
Job disaster: 800,000 Australian jobs go in three weeks amid Depression warning
-
Tax reform cure for virus fever, says RBA
-
Commonwealth to have 'no access' to data from coronavirus tracing app: PM
Other stories
-
Western NSW hospitals 'confident' with expanded capacity, but urge remaining vigilant
-
QLD government aiming to deliver a delayed mini-budget next month
-
New Zealand will relax coronavirus lockdown to level three next week
-
Wall Street tumbles as oil crash adds to pandemic fears
-
Virgin may sell 'in weeks' as buyers queue
Treatment & Health Updates
-
Coronavirus: five months on, what scientists know about COVID-19
-
NSW Health says COVID-19 testing for anyone is inevitable
-
COVID-19 is not behaving in the air the way scientists expect
-
University of Oxford in UK to start trialling COVID-19 vaccine on humans this week
The Numbers
|
Cases in Australia:
|
6,647 (1,888 active cases)
|
Deaths in Australia:
|
74
|
Recoveries in Australia
|
4,685
|
Worldwide Cases:
|
2,556,909 (1,688,875 active cases)
|
Worldwide Deaths
|
177,640
|
Worldwide Recoveries:
|
690,394
|
Source:
|
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
COVID-19 Resources
(See attached document for past update resource links)
Coronavirus-related scams are replicating Government announcements within hours, officials warn
Disclaimer
CHP Australia - Consumer Healthcare Products Australia published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 05:37:01 UTC