CHP Australia Consumer Healthcare Products Aust : COVID-19 Updates - 22 April

04/22/2020 | 01:38am EDT
COVID-19 Updates - 22 April

Top stories

Other stories

Treatment & Health Updates

The Numbers

Cases in Australia:

6,647 (1,888 active cases)

Deaths in Australia:

74

Recoveries in Australia

4,685

Worldwide Cases:

2,556,909 (1,688,875 active cases)

Worldwide Deaths

177,640

Worldwide Recoveries:

690,394

Source:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

COVID-19 Resources
(See attached document for past update resource links)

Coronavirus-related scams are replicating Government announcements within hours, officials warn

Disclaimer

CHP Australia - Consumer Healthcare Products Australia published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 05:37:01 UTC
