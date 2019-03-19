CHPA Holds Successful 2019 Annual Executive Conference; Elects New Board Members

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) concluded their 2019
Annual Executive Conference, held from March 17-19, at the Boca
Raton Resort and Club, in Boca Raton, Florida. More than 300 executives
from the over-the-counter (OTC) drug, dietary supplement, and consumer
medical device sectors heard from an impressive lineup of speakers,
including renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning
author Doris Kearns Goodwin. At the meeting, CHPA also unveiled new
research, showing the significant and increasing value of OTC
medicines to the U.S. healthcare system, launched a new initiative for
women in the consumer healthcare products industry, and convened board
meetings and elected new members for CHPA and its Educational Foundation.
“These are exciting times for our industry,” said CHPA President and CEO
Scott Melville. “The consumer health landscape is changing quickly –
regulatory reform, modernization, information technology – everything is
in motion. And all our attendees play a major role in leading the way
and shaping how the consumer healthcare industry evolves. In a time of
rapid change, OTC medicines have never been more important. That’s why
we were particularly excited this year to unveil new research CHPA
developed in partnership with IRI around the value of over-the-counter
(OTC) medicines to the U.S. healthcare system.”
The newly released research, conducted by IRI for CHPA, looked at nine
major therapeutic categories of OTC medicines, finding that the
availability of OTC medicines provides $146 billion in value to the U.S.
healthcare system annually. Additionally, OTC medicines provide
additional value through expanded access to self-care for more than 27
million consumers who would otherwise forgo treatment if OTCs were not
available.
The CHPA board of directors met at AEC to discuss key association
priorities and elected six new members to its board of directors and two
new members to the board of directors’ executive committee.
“CHPA is fortunate to have such a dedicated board of directors that so
effectively represents our membership during these times of great
change,” said Melville. “Under Gary Downing’s leadership as chair, the
association will remain focused on working to expand the industry and
highlighting the essential role of consumer health and self-care in our
evolving healthcare system.”
One-third of the CHPA board of directors is elected annually, with
manufacturer members elected for three-year terms and associate members
elected for two-year terms. The board members re-elected at this year’s
conference include:
-
Chris Ascher, co-president, B.F. Ascher &
Company, Inc.
-
J. P. Borneman, chairman and CEO, Hyland’s, Inc.
-
Agustin Caceres, president and general manager, Genomma Lab USA
Inc.
-
Tom Corley, executive vice president, chief global retail
officer, president U.S. market, Catalina
-
Mike Donnantuono, president & COO, Blistex Inc.
-
Jeff Gerchenson, chairman & CEO, Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies,
Inc.
-
Joe Gordon, president, Consumer Health & Vision Care, Bausch +
Lomb
-
John Incledon, president and CEO, Hisamitsu America, Inc.,
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
-
Steve LaMonte, executive chairman, Matrixx Initiatives, Inc.
-
Carlyn Solomon, CEO, Santa Cruz Healthcare/BestCo Inc.
The newly-elected board members include:
-
Noel Geoffroy, head of consumer health care, North America,
Sanofi
-
Nitish Kapoor, executive vice president, North America, RB
-
Hiroshi Mori, president, U.S. domestic business, The
Mentholatum Company
-
Lisa Paley, region president, North America, Pfizer Consumer
Healthcare
-
Douglas Trueman, vice president consumer products,
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
-
Michelle Wang Goodridge, president, U.S. self care, Johnson &
Johnson Consumer, Inc.
Additionally, Noel Geoffroy and Lisa Paley were elected to serve on the
board of directors’ executive committee.
Also launched at AEC was CHPA’s Women’s Leadership Initiative aimed at
cultivating future female executives in the retail and healthcare
sectors by encouraging the professional growth of emerging female
leaders and retaining critical industry talent.
The CHPA Educational Foundation also held a successful board meeting
during this year’s conference, with Chris DeWolf, president & chief
executive officer, Lil’ Drug Store Products, Inc., now serving as
interim chair.
Other members of the CHPA Educational Foundation board of directors
include:
-
Velvet Gogol Bennett, associate director global health care
communications, The Procter & Gamble Company
-
Tom Corley, executive vice president, chief global retail
officer, president U.S. market, Catalina
-
Amardeep Kahlon, chief marketing officer and vice president of
U.S. marketing, GSK Consumer Healthcare
-
Morris Lewis, senior director, corporate affairs lead, Pfizer
Consumer Health
-
Scott M. Melville, president and chief executive officer,
Consumer Healthcare Products Association
-
Ryan Olohan, managing director, healthcare, Google, Inc.
-
Joy-Lee Pasqualoni, consumer communication leader-North
America, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
-
Kyle Stenzel, senior vice president, sales, North America,
Combe, Inc.
The CHPA Educational Foundation’s mission is to be the trusted source of
information on the responsible use of consumer healthcare products,
including over-the-counter medicines and dietary supplements. Learn more
about safe use, storage, and disposal of OTC medicines and dietary
supplements at www.knowyourotcs.org.
