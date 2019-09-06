Log in
CHTC Fong Industries : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

09/06/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHTC FONG'S INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 恒 天 立 信 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 641)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended

30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Results Announcement") of CHTC Fong's International Company Limited (the "Company") dated 29 August 2019. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the 2019 Interim Results Announcement.

The Company noted certain clerical mistakes in the 2019 Interim Results Announcement and wishes to make the following clarifications:

  1. On page 11 of the 2019 Interim Results Announcement, certain items in the breakdown of the Group's revenue from external customers by location of customers should be reclassified while the total revenue remains unchanged. The revised breakdown is set out below with the reclassified numbers duly underlined:-

Geographical Information

The Group's operations are located mainly in Hong Kong, the PRC and Germany.

1

The Group's revenue from external customers by location of customers is detailed below:

For the six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

The PRC

672,731

710,749

Hong Kong

82,301

119,778

Asia Pacific (other than the PRC and Hong Kong)

279,376

448,440

Europe

132,581

246,726

North and South America

112,112

189,728

Others

9,689

48,691

1,288,790

1,764,112

  1. On page 13 of the 2019 Interim Results Announcement, the loss for the six months ended 30 June 2019 attributable to owners of the Company for the purpose of basic loss per share should be HK$75,746,000 instead of HK$75,706,000 as stated in Note 8 - (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, which did not affect the computation of the basic loss per share.

There is no change in the content and information contained in the 2019 Interim Results Announcement save for the aforementioned correction of inadvertent clerical errors.

By order of the Board

CHTC Fong's International Company Limited

Lee Che Keung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. Ye Maoxin (Chairman), Mr. Ji Xin (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Du Qianyi (Chief Financial Officer) and Mr. Wu Xudong; the Non-executive Director is Mr. Fong Kwok Leung, Kevin; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Ying Wei, Dr. Yuen Ming Fai and Mr. Li Jianxin.

2

Disclaimer

CHTC Fong's Industries Company Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 04:11:00 UTC
