CHTC Fong Industries : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

CHTC FONG'S INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 恒 天 立 信 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 641)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended

30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Results Announcement") of CHTC Fong's International Company Limited (the "Company") dated 29 August 2019. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the 2019 Interim Results Announcement.

The Company noted certain clerical mistakes in the 2019 Interim Results Announcement and wishes to make the following clarifications:

On page 11 of the 2019 Interim Results Announcement, certain items in the breakdown of the Group's revenue from external customers by location of customers should be reclassified while the total revenue remains unchanged. The revised breakdown is set out below with the reclassified numbers duly underlined:-

Geographical Information

The Group's operations are located mainly in Hong Kong, the PRC and Germany.