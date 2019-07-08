Log in
CHTC Fong Industries : Change of Registered Office in Bermuda

07/08/2019 | 01:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHTC FONG'S INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED

中國恒天立信國際有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 641)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE IN BERMUDA

The board of directors (the "Board") of CHTC Fong's International Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 15 July 2019, the registered office of the Company in Bermuda will be relocated to:

Victoria Place, 5th Floor, 31 Victoria Street, Hamilton HM 10, Bermuda

By order of the Board

CHTC Fong's International Company Limited

Lee Che Keung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. Ye Maoxin (Chairman), Mr. Ji Xin (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Du Qianyi (Chief Financial Officer); the Non-executive Director is Mr. Fong Kwok Leung, Kevin; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Ying Wei, Dr. Yuen Ming Fai and Mr. Li Jianxin.

Disclaimer

CHTC Fong's Industries Company Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 05:12:07 UTC
