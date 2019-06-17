CHTC Fong Industries : Inside Information

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHTC FONG'S INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 恒 天 立 信 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 641)

ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of CHTC Fong's International Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part VIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As disclosed in the Annual Report 2018 of the Company, the new production plant of the Group located at Linhai Industrial Park, Tsui Hang New District, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, the PRC is starting to conduct interior decoration and equipment installation by phases. It is expected that the new Zhongshan plant will be completed in 2019. It is currently in the process of installing equipment for the new production lines in the new Zhongshan plant and some of production lines in Shenzhen will be relocated if necessary later. The company has entered into the stage of executing new labour contracts with staff who are willing to work for the new company in Zhongshan. Some staff from the dyeing and finishing machine production department which belongs to one of the business segments of the Group in Long Gang District, Shenzhen City, are still in negotiation with the company about the renewal or discharge of labour contracts as well as other relevant matters. A few number of staff have assembled in the plant during working hours to communicate with the enterprise, which caused impact on the production to a rather limited degree. The negotiation is currently carried out in peace. The event began on 4 June 2019.

1