CHTC Fong Industries : Inside Information

CHTC FONG'S INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED
中 國 恒 天 立 信 國 際 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 641)
ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of CHTC Fong's International Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part VIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
As disclosed in the Annual Report 2018 of the Company, the new production plant of the Group located at Linhai Industrial Park, Tsui Hang New District, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, the PRC is starting to conduct interior decoration and equipment installation by phases. It is expected that the new Zhongshan plant will be completed in 2019. It is currently in the process of installing equipment for the new production lines in the new Zhongshan plant and some of production lines in Shenzhen will be relocated if necessary later. The company has entered into the stage of executing new labour contracts with staff who are willing to work for the new company in Zhongshan. Some staff from the dyeing and finishing machine production department which belongs to one of the business segments of the Group in Long Gang District, Shenzhen City, are still in negotiation with the company about the renewal or discharge of labour contracts as well as other relevant matters. A few number of staff have assembled in the plant during working hours to communicate with the enterprise, which caused impact on the production to a rather limited degree. The negotiation is currently carried out in peace. The event began on 4 June 2019.
The management has been communicating with the staff and requested the absentee staff to return to work and resume production. However, there are still some staff refusing to continue their work. As at the date of this announcement, the event of staff assembling in the plant has not yet ended.
Given that most facilities in the Group's new plant located in Zhongshan City with a site area of 800 mu have been put into use, and the production base in Zhongshan has taken over most of the major production projects which are originally undertaken by the production base in Shenzhen, therefore, the Board believes that the temporary interruption to the dyeing and finishing machine production in Shenzhen would not cause any material adverse impact on the overall production and operation of the Group.
The Board will continue assessing the development of the event as well as the impact on the operation of the Group. Further announcement relating to the development of the event will be made by the Company as required or appropriate.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
On behalf of the Board
CHTC Fong's International Company Limited
Lee Che Keung
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 17 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. Ye Maoxin (Chairman), Mr. Ji Xin (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Du Qianyi (Chief Financial Officer); the Non-executive Director is Mr. Fong Kwok Leung, Kevin; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Ying Wei, Dr. Yuen Ming Fai and Mr. Li Jianxin.
