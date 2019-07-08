CHTC Fong Industries : Inside Information

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHTC FONG'S INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 恒 天 立 信 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 641)

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of CHTC Fong's International Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 17 June 2019.

The Board announces that through mutual understanding and negotiation between the Group and its staff, the staff assembling event which occurred earlier in one of the dyeing and finishing machine production plants of the Group in Longgang District, Shenzhen City has been successfully resolved in the morning of 3 July 2019 and the plant has also resumed to normal production since then. According to the preliminary assessment, the direct impact of the staff assembling event on the operating performance and the financial position of the Group for the current financial year should not be significant.

CHTC Fong's International Company Limited

Lee Che Keung

Hong Kong, 8 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. Ye Maoxin (Chairman), Mr. Ji Xin (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Du Qianyi (Chief Financial Officer); the Non-executive Director is Mr. Fong Kwok Leung, Kevin, and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Ying Wei, Dr. Yuen Ming Fai and Mr. Li Jianxin.