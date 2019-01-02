CHTC Fong Industries : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for the month of December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 December 2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary SharesCHTC Fong's International Company Limited
2 January 2019
(1) Stock code :
00641
Description :Ordinary SharesBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.05
|
HK$100,000,000
|
Nil
|
HK$0.05
|
HK$100,000,000
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
2,000,000,000
No. of ordinary shares
2,000,000,000
Nil
2. Preference Shares
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$100,000,000
|
Description :
|
|
No. of preference
|
shares
|
|
Stock code :
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,100,216,570
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
1,100,216,570
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
1. N/A
( / /
)Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
( / /
)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3.N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Nil
N/A
N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
thereto
1.
N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount at close of preceding month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
)
)
)Amount at close of the month
)