CHTC Fong Industries : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for the month of December 2018

01/02/2019 | 05:24am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 December 2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary SharesCHTC Fong's International Company Limited

2 January 2019

(1) Stock code :

00641

Description :Ordinary SharesBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.05

HK$100,000,000

Nil

HK$0.05

HK$100,000,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

2,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

2,000,000,000

Nil

2. Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$100,000,000

Description :

No. of preference

shares

Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,100,216,570

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,100,216,570

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. N/A

( / /

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3.N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil

N/A

N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

1.

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

)

)

)Amount at close of the month

)

Disclaimer

CHTC Fong's Industries Company Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 04:23:01 UTC
