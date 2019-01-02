CHTC Fong Industries : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for the month of December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 December 2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary SharesCHTC Fong's International Company Limited

2 January 2019

(1) Stock code :

00641

Description :Ordinary SharesBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.05 HK$100,000,000 Nil HK$0.05 HK$100,000,000 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 2,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

2,000,000,000

Nil

2. Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) HK$100,000,000 Description : No. of preference shares

Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,100,216,570 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,100,216,570 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. N/A

)Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3.N/A

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil

N/A

N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month thereto

1.

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

)Amount at close of the month

)