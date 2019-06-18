CI Security : Launches Active Quarantine for Managed Detection and Response

CI
SecurityTM, a leader in Managed Detection and Response
(MDR) and cybersecurity solutions, announced the beta launch of a suite
of active containment solutions today called Critical InsightTM
Rapid Quarantine (CIRQ). The solutions provide new options for rapid
incident response, allowing CI Security Analysts to initiate quarantine
of infected systems after detection. CIRQ, coupled with Critical
Insight MDR, frees up IT staff for other high priority projects by
reducing the time spent on cyber threat detection, response, and
quarantine 24x7x365.
Critical Insight Rapid Quarantine (CIRQ) is an optional MDR feature. It
provides customers a range of options for incident response. They can
opt to maintain total control of their network in case an incident
occurs or take advantage of CI Security’s 24x7 monitoring and analyst
coverage by using CIRQ to contain the incident. CIRQ is designed for
organizations that are not staffed to isolate systems with a detected
threat around the clock. The longer an intruder remains active inside a
network, the worse the impact. With Critical Insight MDR & CIRQ, CI
Security can detect, respond, and quarantine threats at any time.
Organizations with CIRQ work closely with CI Security to develop custom
parameters for characterizing and containing threats. CI Security expert
analysts then work within those parameters when a threat event occurs
with the goal of initially containing the threat. Organizations then
have the option of using their own teams to complete response actions,
with the support of a customized Incident Action Plan provided by CI
Security, or they can engage CI Security’s veteran consultants
for full incident response and forensics.
“We are excited to be able to offer a more complete solution. Customers
can now get detection, response, quarantine, and incident response from
a partner they trust. When our Critical Insight team is involved,
organizations have enhanced options for immediately responding to
threats around the clock,” noted CI Security’s CEO Garrett Silver.
“While system automation can resolve some attacks quickly, complex
incidents are difficult to detect, and full automation of response
actions is impossible. A solution combining great technology and expert
humans is required. While this can be an operational burden for
organizations, MDR and CIRQ help lift that burden.”
Undetected threats are in networks an average of 197 days and take an
average of 61 days to contain1. Time is of the essence.
Failing to quickly identify and contain cyber incidents can increase the
overall cost of a breach by millions of dollars. More than
three-quarters of organizations report they do not have a formal process
in place for responding to cybersecurity threats2.
Organizations can significantly manage cybersecurity risks and reduce
overall costs by adding CIRQ to CI Security’s Critical Insight Managed
Detection and Response.
“Protective controls are failing, and cyber criminals, nation states,
and insider threats are known risks that cannot be managed by technology
alone,” said CI Security founder and CISO Michael Hamilton. “We
developed CIRQ to quickly contain threat activity anytime—whether on
nights, weekends, or holidays, CIRQ customers know our security analysts
will rapidly contain threat actors that have surpassed protective
controls and successfully hacked into the network.”
CIRQ is the latest innovation added to a robust suite of cybersecurity
solutions from Seattle-based CI Security. Their flagship managed
detection and response solution, Critical Insight MDR, gives customers a
better way to reduce cybersecurity risk when protective controls fail.
With 24x7x365 security operations laser-focused on reducing false
positives and identifying true cybersecurity threats, CI Security’s
experts leverage purpose-built technology to defend critical systems
that save lives.
Today, CI Security is actively seeking customers to pilot CIRQ as part
of a beta launch.
About CI Security: CI Security provides Managed Detection Response
services, combining purpose-built technology with expert security
analysts to perform full-cycle threat detection, investigation,
response, and recovery. CI Security is focused on defending critical
systems in healthcare organizations and in the public sector. CI
Security helps customers gain critical insight into their security
posture through the MDR platform and Information Security consulting
services. Find out more at https://ci.security
