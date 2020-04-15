Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CIAT International Center for Tropical Agricultu : Call for visiting researcher on market system dynamics in the coffee and cocoa sectors in Latin America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT is looking for a visiting researcher who will be part of a comparative project to assess the relationship between market system dynamics and farmer outcomes in the coffee and cacao sectors in six countries in Latin America.

Data from rapid market assessments (interviews, focus groups, secondary data) in all countries has been collected and a descriptive report characterizing the current market systems for coffee and cacao in all countries has been finalized. We are seeking a visiting researcher interested in supporting or leading additional analysis of existing data (plus additional secondary data and literature as needed), leading towards the publication of a journal article. There may be an opportunity to support dissemination of findings with partners in country.

Key responsibilities:

  • Carry out a review of academic literature on small farmers and market systems, value/commodity chains or related, with emphasis on the coffee and cacao sectors in Latin America.
  • Carry out additional analysis of existing data that could include qualitative analysis, comparative case studies, etc. - we are open to topics and methods of interest to the visiting researcher.
  • Collect, organize and analyze additional secondary data as relevant.
  • Contribute to or lead writing of a journal article for an open source journal.
  • Contribute to development of presentations, consultations, and publications of findings for diverse audiences.

Requirements:

  • Pursuing/finishing a Master's or Ph.D. degree in a related social science (for example sociology, economic geography, others)
  • Knowledge of market systems, value chains, commodity chains approaches or similar.
  • Experience using interview data, secondary data, existing datasets for research, qualitative research.
  • Experience with academic publications a plus.
  • Fluent in Spanish and English (able to find, read and summarize literature, secondary data and interview data in both languages, writing ability in English)

Terms of employment:

This visiting researcher position may be based at the Alliance office in Managua, Nicaragua or at the researcher's home institution. The appointment will be for 3 to 6 months, and may be renewed depending on performance and availability of funds.

The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT offers a multicultural, collegial research environment where visiting researchers can develop their professional skills. The Alliance is an equal opportunity employer, and strives for staff diversity in gender and nationality.

Applications:

Applicants are invited to send a cover letter illustrating their suitability for the above position against the listed qualifications, competencies, and skills (1 page maximum), together with a detailed curriculum vitae, including names and addresses of three referees knowledgeable about the applicant's qualifications. All correspondence should be addressed to Jenny Wiegel (j.wiegel@cgiar.org) and Carla Coronado (c.v.coronado@cgiar.org) and should clearly indicate 'Visiting Researcher-Coffee and Cacao in Latin America'.

Closing date for applications: April 29, 2020, or until a suitable candidate is identified.

We invite you to learn more about us: http://www.ciat.cgiar.org

Disclaimer

CIAT - International Center for Tropical Agriculture published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 02:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33pSouth Korea reshuffles central bank board, may shed light on government's focus on stability risks
RE
11:31pSENEGAL : SNTC welcomes income guarantees for workers
PU
11:23pMalaysia to delay start of B20 biodiesel mandate due to virus curbs
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:51pDALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE : 2020-04-16Egg Futures Realizes Largest Monthly Delivery Amount since Listing
PU
10:36pCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Reduces the Bank Rate
PU
10:35pChina's New Home Prices Rose in March as Business Activity Restarts
DJ
10:31pCIAT INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR TROPICAL AGRICULTU : Call for visiting researcher on market system dynamics in the coffee and cocoa sectors in Latin America
PU
10:31pHonduras's Food System Profile – Call for visiting researcher 2020 –
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : puts off planned ramp-up of A220 jet
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group