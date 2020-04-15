CIAT International Center for Tropical Agricultu : Call for visiting researcher on market system dynamics in the coffee and cocoa sectors in Latin America

The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT is looking for a visiting researcher who will be part of a comparative project to assess the relationship between market system dynamics and farmer outcomes in the coffee and cacao sectors in six countries in Latin America.
Data from rapid market assessments (interviews, focus groups, secondary data) in all countries has been collected and a descriptive report characterizing the current market systems for coffee and cacao in all countries has been finalized. We are seeking a visiting researcher interested in supporting or leading additional analysis of existing data (plus additional secondary data and literature as needed), leading towards the publication of a journal article. There may be an opportunity to support dissemination of findings with partners in country.
Key responsibilities:
-
Carry out a review of academic literature on small farmers and market systems, value/commodity chains or related, with emphasis on the coffee and cacao sectors in Latin America.
-
Carry out additional analysis of existing data that could include qualitative analysis, comparative case studies, etc. - we are open to topics and methods of interest to the visiting researcher.
-
Collect, organize and analyze additional secondary data as relevant.
-
Contribute to or lead writing of a journal article for an open source journal.
-
Contribute to development of presentations, consultations, and publications of findings for diverse audiences.
Requirements:
-
Pursuing/finishing a Master's or Ph.D. degree in a related social science (for example sociology, economic geography, others)
-
Knowledge of market systems, value chains, commodity chains approaches or similar.
-
Experience using interview data, secondary data, existing datasets for research, qualitative research.
-
Experience with academic publications a plus.
-
Fluent in Spanish and English (able to find, read and summarize literature, secondary data and interview data in both languages, writing ability in English)
Terms of employment:
This visiting researcher position may be based at the Alliance office in Managua, Nicaragua or at the researcher's home institution. The appointment will be for 3 to 6 months, and may be renewed depending on performance and availability of funds.
The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT offers a multicultural, collegial research environment where visiting researchers can develop their professional skills. The Alliance is an equal opportunity employer, and strives for staff diversity in gender and nationality.
Applications:
Applicants are invited to send a cover letter illustrating their suitability for the above position against the listed qualifications, competencies, and skills (1 page maximum), together with a detailed curriculum vitae, including names and addresses of three referees knowledgeable about the applicant's qualifications. All correspondence should be addressed to Jenny Wiegel (j.wiegel@cgiar.org) and Carla Coronado (c.v.coronado@cgiar.org) and should clearly indicate 'Visiting Researcher-Coffee and Cacao in Latin America'.
Closing date for applications: April 29, 2020, or until a suitable candidate is identified.
We invite you to learn more about us: http://www.ciat.cgiar.org
Disclaimer
CIAT - International Center for Tropical Agriculture published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 02:30:04 UTC