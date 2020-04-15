CIAT International Center for Tropical Agricultu : Call for visiting researcher on market system dynamics in the coffee and cocoa sectors in Latin America

The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT is looking for a visiting researcher who will be part of a comparative project to assess the relationship between market system dynamics and farmer outcomes in the coffee and cacao sectors in six countries in Latin America.

Data from rapid market assessments (interviews, focus groups, secondary data) in all countries has been collected and a descriptive report characterizing the current market systems for coffee and cacao in all countries has been finalized. We are seeking a visiting researcher interested in supporting or leading additional analysis of existing data (plus additional secondary data and literature as needed), leading towards the publication of a journal article. There may be an opportunity to support dissemination of findings with partners in country.