CIAT International Center for Tropical Agricultu : Multilayered information to improve livestock production systems in Colombia

Livestock production sometimes has a negative connotation due environmental issues, ethical views and human health questions. A response to this - mostly from the developed world - is for a transition to a vegetarian or vegan diet.

This hot topic can be debated in many ways. It can be argued that health problems occur due to meat overconsumption. Livestock production in the tropics tends to occupy marginal lands, increasing its negative impacts on the environment. And ethical views fall into a philosophical domain.

What is undeniable is that livestock can, and must, be raised more efficiently to reduce the practice's negative impact it has on the environment, including clearing forests for grazing, degrading existing pastureland and contributing to climate change through the emission of greenhouse gasses.

Specific interventions and practices can tackle this. The list is extensive and includes use of nutritious forages and livestock races adapted to specific environments, the establishment of grass-legume or silvopastoral systems, and assuring a steady supply of the healthy forages that animals require.

However, no interventions or practices can singlehandedly be a silver bullet to solve the environmental issues associated with livestock production. The key is to combine all our knowledge to improve livestock systems. But how?