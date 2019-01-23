Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CIBC FirstCaribbean: a regional leader in banking solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 04:31am EST

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its beautiful beaches and tropical climate, the Caribbean has long been thought of as a perfect holiday region. But what’s less known is that it also has excellent financial institutions.

One of those is CIBC FirstCaribbean, formed in 2002, as a result of a merger between CIBC West Indies Holding and Barclays Bank PLC Caribbean operations. It has gone through a series of transitions to reach its current status; that of an organisation that has supported the Caribbean’s economic success.

CIBC FirstCaribbean boasts many strong credentials. Spread across 17 countries around the Caribbean, it has a total of 80 branches and banking offices. It is one of the largest regionally listed financial services institutions in the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, with $11bn in assets and a market capitalisation of $1.8bn.

It offers a comprehensive range of banking services, from Wealth Management, to Retail Banking, to Corporate and Investment Banking.

CIBC FirstCaribbean puts customers at the heart of all of its operations, and thus constantly strives to build market-leading banking solutions that provide a modern, digital banking experience for its clients.

Its credit card and online banking services are celebrated around the Caribbean having won a number of awards. Its credit card suite was recently upgraded, with a series of fraud prevention features, including ‘Freeze my Card’ and mobile location confirmation.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is also known for its impressive corporate social responsibility programme. Through its ComTrust Foundation, it sets aside at least $1m every year for worthy causes in the community in the areas of health and wellness, youth and education, and the environment. For the last 16 years, the bank has donated over $20m.

To find out more about CIBC FirstCaribbean check out its exclusive article in World Finance, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION
World News Media
Elizabeth Matsangou
Editorial Department
+44 (0)20 7553 4162
elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com

WF_Marketing_Masthead.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aBANCA TRANSILVANIA : Obscure Bulgarian investor to take over Moldova's second-largest bank
AQ
05:31aBULTEN : Invitation to presentation of Bulten's Q4 report 2018
AQ
05:30aEXCLUSICE : China's Union Life to sell majority stake, draw local, overseas bidders -sources
RE
05:27aTESCO : Former Tesco director Carl Rogberg cleared of fraud over 2014 scandal
RE
05:26aDeutsche faces questions from authorities investigating Danske
RE
05:25aTRANSFER PREDICTOR : Dybala to Real Madrid gets a 4, Hysaj to Chelsea scores a 7
AQ
05:25aINFOSYS : Partners With HPE to Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation
PR
05:24aCHROMOGENICS : appoints Brian Nielsen as Country Manag...
PU
05:24aTESCO : What would Rabbie Burns have said? – now even the haggis joins the vegan food boom!
PU
05:22aAIRASIA BHD : Fog disrupts air traffic in Bhubaneswar, 2 AirAsia flights diverted to Kolkata
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
2WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
3METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.