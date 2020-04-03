CIBC cuts credit card rates to provide relief to customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Credit card users who request to skip a payment will get a temporary lower annual rate of 10.99%, Canada's fifth-largest lender said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what the interest rates were earlier.

Canada's six biggest banks unveiled a mortgage-relief plan two weeks ago to allow homeowners to defer or skip mortgage payments for up to six months as businesses come to a grinding halt due to the pandemic.

Since the mortgage-relief plan was announced, the banks have received nearly half a million requests that have been completed or were being processed.

