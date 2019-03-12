Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CIBJO Confédération International : releases simplified guide to responsible practices in diamond, coloured stones, pearl and coral trades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 05:50am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Steven Benson +972-52-280-2322 communications_1@cibjo.org

CIBJO releases simplified guide to responsible practices in diamond, coloured stones, pearl and coral trades

'CIBJO's Do's & Don'ts Guide' can be downloaded free of charge in multiple languages from the CIBJO website.

MILAN, ITALY: MARCH 12, 2019 - CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has released a simplified guide to ethical and responsible practices in the handling and trading of diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls and coral, and has made it available for downloading in PDF format from the CIBJO website, in multiple languages, free of charge.

PAGE 1 OF 2

PRESS RELEASE (MARCH 12, 2019)

The 10-page to 13-page document, depending on the language in which it is downloaded, provides easy-to-understand guidelines for industry professionals concerning the disclosure and description of natural and treated gem materials, synthetics and other artificial products, as well as recommendations about information that should be requested from suppliers.

The document is intended to support jewellery business owners and professional staff, but it is not intended to replace CIBJO's Blue Books, which are comprehensive guides of standards, practices and nomenclature for diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, coral, precious metals, gemmological laboratories and responsible sourcing, nor in any way supersede national legislation or regulations, or internationally approved protocols.

"The Do's & Don'ts Guide is intended to serve as a quick and simple reference for industry professionals, to ensure that responsible practices are being applied," explained Roland Naftule, President of CIBJO's Sector A, which covers all gem materials and was responsible, along with the help and support of his vice-presidents, for producing the document. "We encourage all members of the industry to become familiar with the various Blue Books, but we appreciate that on the spur of the moment they can be overwhelming in terms of size and complexity. For that reason we produced this more concise and easily-read guide, with the goal being to promote consumer confidence through ethical trade."

"Consumer confidence is the bedrock of the jewellery business, and to maintain and enhance this it is critical that responsible practices be applied, by all participants at every stage of the chain of distribution," said CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri. "Our new Do's & Don'ts Guide is designed to support this objective."

To download CIBJO's Do's & Don'ts Guide from the CIBJO website, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

The guide can currently be downloaded in English, Arabic, Dutch, French, Hebrew, Italian and Portuguese. Additional language versions are currently being prepared and they will be added to the website as soon as they become available.

CIBJO is the international jewellery confederation of national trade organisations. CIBJO's purpose is to encourage harmonisation, promote international cooperation in the jewellery industry and to consider issues which concern the trade worldwide. CIBJO's chief mission is to protect consumer confidence in the industry. CIBJO is the sole jewellery industry organisation to have Special Consultative Status with the United Nation's Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the UN Global Compact.

PAGE 2 OF 2

PRESS RELEASE (MARCH 12, 2019)

Disclaimer

CIBJO - Confédération International de la Bijouterie, Joaillerie, Orfévrerie des Diamantes, Perles et Pierres published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 09:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aDollar falls as Brexit hopes boost investor demand for riskier FX
RE
05:51aUK Economy Rebounded in January
DJ
05:50aDollar falls as Brexit hopes boost investor demand for riskier FX
RE
05:50aCIBJO CONFÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONAL : releases simplified guide to responsible practices in diamond, coloured stones, pearl and coral trades
PU
05:49aStocks, pound rally as tweaked Brexit deal soothes investor worries
RE
05:45aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Working for our future through social justice and decent work
PU
05:45aITIF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION F : Budget Cuts to Federal R&D Invite Economic and Strategic Decline, Says Leading Tech Think Tank
PU
05:45aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Commission to Consolidate Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Drive
PU
05:45aMomentum Slips for Auto Import Tariffs
DJ
05:39aVW CEO hopeful a Brexit deal will be reached
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.