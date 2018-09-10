Log in
CIBT Education : Subsidiary Featured as a News Story by CBC, CityTV, Breakfast TV and Omni TV

09/10/2018

September 10, 2018

September 10th, 2018, Vancouver, BC: CIBT Education Group Inc. ('CIBT' or the 'Company') (TSX: MBA, OTCQX International: MBAIF) reports that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Global Education City Holdings Inc ('GEC'), was featured as a news story by CBC Television, CBC online, CityTV, Breakfast TV on September 5th, 2018 and Omni TV on August 29th 2018.

A recorded version is available at the following link: http://www.cibt.net/news/

About CIBT Education Group:
CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education, and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the global education market since 1994. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and U.S OTCQX International, CIBT owns business and language colleges, student housing properties, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 43 locations in Canada and abroad. Total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. Its education providers include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, language training, and over 150 career, language and vocational programs. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ('Global Education'), an investment holding and development company focused on developing education related real estate such as student hotels, serviced apartments and education centres. Total portfolio and development budget of projects under Global Education's GEC® brand is in excess of C$1 billion. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ('GEA') and Irix Design Group ('Irix Design'). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

For more information contact:
Toby Chu
Chairman, President & CEO
CIBT Education Group Inc.
Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 310 or | Email: info@cibt.net

Disclaimer

CIBT Education Group Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 17:36:08 UTC
