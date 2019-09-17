Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CIC participates in CMR Surgical's £195 million ($240 million) Series C financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:31am EDT

CIC participates in CMR Surgical’s £195 million ($240 million) Series C financing

Europe’s largest private financing round in the medical technology sector

Financing will fully support the global commercial scale up of the business to deliver the Versius® surgical robotic system to hospitals around the world

17 September 2019

Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC), the venture capital investor enabling visionaries to build global, category-leading companies in the Cambridge ecosystem, has participated in the £195 million ($240 million) Series C funding round raised by CMR Surgical, the Cambridge-based company developing, manufacturing and marketing the next-generation surgical robotic system, Versius®. CIC was an early investor in CMR Surgical having first invested in the company’s Series A round in 2016. It has continued to provide financial support and guidance, enabling the realisation of the potential of the Versius® system.

The proceeds will be used to drive the next stage of CMR Surgical’s growth, including the planned commercialisation of its Versius® system whilst supporting continued research and development, manufacturing and expansion. CMR Surgical is expected to launch in hospitals across Europe and Asia imminently with further international expansion expected thereafter.

Biomimicking the human arm, the Versius® system provides dexterity and precision to surgeons. In addition, the versatility and affordability of the system means it can be used across a wide range of minimal access surgery (MAS). CMR Surgical aims to make MAS universally accessible, rapidly increasing the number of robotic-assisted procedures that take place globally.

Robert Tansley, Partner of CIC, said: “We would like to congratulate CMR Surgical on the fantastic progress that it has made which has allowed this successful Series C fundraise, the size of which is testament to the huge potential of its Versius system. CIC’s investment strategy is to build high-growth companies with differentiated, innovative technology within Cambridge and CMR is a great example of the high-quality science and technology coupled with strong ambition, present in the world-class Cambridge ecosystem.”

Martin Frost, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, added: “We are delighted with the level of interest and support we have received from both new and existing investors. This is a really exciting time for CMR, having already completed a series of surgical procedures using Versius in a clinical trial, and we are on the verge of the commercial launch of the Versius system. We are strongly positioned to transform the global market of minimal access surgery, making it more accessible and affordable.”

- ENDS –


About Cambridge Innovation Capital plc

Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) is a venture capital investor focused on intellectual property rich technology and life science businesses in the Cambridge ecosystem. CIC is committed to building leading businesses from brilliant technologies. It combines a unique relationship with the University of Cambridge with deep financial and industry links to support these businesses as they seek to fulfil their potential to change the world of tomorrow.

For more information please visit www.cicplc.co.uk or follow us on Twitter at @CIC_vc

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical is a British private limited company developing the next-generation universal robotic system, Versius®, for minimal access surgery. The company received the European CE Mark in March 2019 for the Versius® Surgical Robotic System.

The vision behind CMR Surgical is to make minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable, transforming the existing market for surgical robotics while also addressing the six million people who still undergo open surgery each year.

Global annual revenues for robot-assisted minimal access surgery are presently approximately $4 billion and are anticipated to reach $20 billion by 2025.

CMR Surgical, formed in 2014, has its headquarters in Cambridge, United Kingdom and is backed by an international shareholder base of specialist and generalist investors.

The Company achieved the registration of its Quality Management System to ISO 13485:2016 by Underwriters Laboratories LLC® (UL), and the status as a UL Registered Firm, in September 2015.

For further information, please visit www.cmrsurgical.com
    

For more information please contact:

Cambridge Innovation Capital

Robert Tansley, Partner

 		+44 (0)1223 764875
Consilium Strategic Communications (International PR)

Mary-Jane Elliott

Sukaina Virji

Lindsey Neville

 		+44 (0)20 3709 5700

CIC@consilium-comms.com

www.consilium-comms.com
Holdsworth Associates (local and trade PR)

Rachel Holdsworth		+44 (0)1954 202789

Rachel@holdsworth-associates.co.uk

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aSPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES : nbsp;Full Year Results 2018-19 17.09.19
PU
03:02aNew nCipher HSM as a Service Delivers High-Assurance Security for Organizations Adopting Cloud-First Strategies
BU
03:02aVPN Publishes Forbes Internet Security Guide for Law Firms
GL
03:02aBLUE : Introduces Yeti X, Professional USB Microphone With Blue : VO!CE Software for Creators and Streamers
BU
03:01aAHLSTROM MUNKSJO OYJ : Munksjö explores strategic opportunities for its Decor paper business
AQ
03:01aWULFF YHTIOT OYJ : Elina Pienimäki appointed new CEO for Wulff Group Plc
AQ
03:01aCALGON CARBON : Celebrating the Top Global Peer Reviewers of 2019
AQ
03:01aRetail Knowledge Names Appriss Retail One of the Best Newcomers in the 2019 Australian Fraud Awards
GL
03:01aAM BEST : to Lead Workshop on Africa Reinsurance Strengths and Trends, Best's Credit Rating Methodology at Forum in Tunisia
BU
03:01aDecentralized Applications Go Live on Hedera Hashgraph as Mainnet Opens to Public
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group