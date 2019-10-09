CICA Conference on Interaction and Confidence Bu : On October 4, 2019 at Radisson hotel in Nur-Sultan, the CICA Day reception was held on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

On October 4, 2019 at Radisson hotel in Nur-Sultan, the CICA Day reception was held on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia. The event was attended by Heads of Diplomatic Missions of the CICA Member States and representatives of the Ministries and Agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kazakhstan, R. Vasilenko and Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat,

H. Mirzozoda delivered welcoming addresses.