During the Warring period in the 500th century BC, "Zhou Li, Local
official, Market Governor" - a classical book in ancient China said that
"market governor governs the market's disputes, teachings, decrees,
penalties, units of measurement and bans. He divides the market
according to the arrangement of management office and business and
classifies the stores according to different goods to make the fair
sale.” This is the earliest record of the ancient Chinese trading
platform "market". In the information age at 21st century, with the
rapid development of global transactions, banknotes and bank digital
currency transactions, affected by factors such as the global financial
crisis, international trade wars, and international monetary policies,
has an unstable value and is vulnerable to bank foreign exchange
restrictions and state capital controls, which makes virtual currency
the first choice for global transnational traders.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005234/en/
CICC Asset Trading Platform: New Era with the Global Circulation of CNS Points (Graphic: Business Wire)
CICC Asset Trading Platform is a digital asset trading platform for
global users, integrating the Internet spirit of being "open, equal,
collaborative, efficient, and shared" to provide CNS points and
mainstream digital asset exchange security services (CNS/USDT, BTC /CNS,
ETH/CNS) to global traders. CICC took the lead in introducing the
extension technology: Internet of data and developing the CICC trading
platform with the world's top technology team, providing safe and
efficient global resource exchange platform to the world's real economic
enterprises, commercial institutions and market investors. CICC resource
exchange platform is an independent-developed risk management cloud
platform integrated with financial, legal, policy, and consortium
information resources in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, and
the European Union, providing global investors with the safe channel to
connect world digital assets and enjoy the wonderful life of Internet
technology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005234/en/