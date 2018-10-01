Log in
CICC Asset Trading Platform: New Era with the Global Circulation of CNS Points

10/01/2018 | 09:01am CEST

During the Warring period in the 500th century BC, "Zhou Li, Local official, Market Governor" - a classical book in ancient China said that "market governor governs the market's disputes, teachings, decrees, penalties, units of measurement and bans. He divides the market according to the arrangement of management office and business and classifies the stores according to different goods to make the fair sale.” This is the earliest record of the ancient Chinese trading platform "market". In the information age at 21st century, with the rapid development of global transactions, banknotes and bank digital currency transactions, affected by factors such as the global financial crisis, international trade wars, and international monetary policies, has an unstable value and is vulnerable to bank foreign exchange restrictions and state capital controls, which makes virtual currency the first choice for global transnational traders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005234/en/

CICC Asset Trading Platform: New Era with the Global Circulation of CNS Points (Graphic: Business Wire)

CICC Asset Trading Platform: New Era with the Global Circulation of CNS Points (Graphic: Business Wire)

CICC Asset Trading Platform is a digital asset trading platform for global users, integrating the Internet spirit of being "open, equal, collaborative, efficient, and shared" to provide CNS points and mainstream digital asset exchange security services (CNS/USDT, BTC /CNS, ETH/CNS) to global traders. CICC took the lead in introducing the extension technology: Internet of data and developing the CICC trading platform with the world's top technology team, providing safe and efficient global resource exchange platform to the world's real economic enterprises, commercial institutions and market investors. CICC resource exchange platform is an independent-developed risk management cloud platform integrated with financial, legal, policy, and consortium information resources in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, and the European Union, providing global investors with the safe channel to connect world digital assets and enjoy the wonderful life of Internet technology.


© Business Wire 2018
