CICC China International Capital Lim : 12th Asian Financial Forum Opens in Hong Kong; CICC CEO Bi Mingjian Delivers Remarks

01/15/2019 | 09:39pm EST

The two-day 12th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens on January 14th, 2019 in Hong Kong. China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 3908.HK) acted as the sole sponsor for the Keynote Luncheon on January 14th.

The theme of this year's AFF is 'Creating A Sustainable and Inclusive Future' More than a hundred international speakers, including financial policymakers, business leaders and heavyweight investors, gathered here examining the latest economic trends and offering their insights for investment opportunities in the coming year.

Mr. Bi Mingjian, CEO of CICC, expressed in his opening speech at the Keynote Luncheon that the structural contradictions in the Chinese economy and the increasing uncertainty of global geopolitics and relations between major powers exerted pressure on the financial system and capital market in the past year. However, as a close observer of the Chinese economy and a direct participant in the capital market, CICC believed there was also a potential to promote the transformation of China's financial system and capital market and accelerate the integration of domestic and foreign capital under the current internal and external situations.

Mr. Bi Mingjian also indicated that CICC, the Chinese expert in the international capital market, was committed to providing a full range of investment and financing services to domestic and overseas companies and investors, promoting the interaction and integration of China and international capital. In recent years, the Group's assets under management had reached 100 billion US dollars, giving us the opportunity to make greater contributions to the sustainable development of China and Asia through multiple perspectives and identities such as financial advisors, capital intermediaries, asset managers and investors.

At the forum of AFF focus on the Financial Development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area held on January 15, Huang Leping, managing director and TMT researcher of CICC, said that technological breakthroughs have helped financial institutions improve customer service efficiency and reduce customer service costs. We also focus on how the future technology will impact on business innovation. I believe that through the cooperation of regulatory authorities, technology companies and current participants, new business models will emerge.

Launched in 2007, the AFF brings together some of the most influential members of the global financial and business community to discuss developments and trends in the dynamic markets of Asia. CICC has been sponsoring this Keynote Luncheon for seven years since 2012. In the last, Mr. Bi Mingjian wishes Asian Financial Forum another huge success and looks forward to providing continuous support to the sustainable development of the global economy in the future.

Disclaimer

CICC - China International Capital Corporation Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 02:38:06 UTC
