CICC China International Capital Lim : Assists Junshi Biosciences in Listing on the Main Board of HKEx

12/24/2018 | 11:35am CET

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., LTD. ('Junshi Biosciences' or 'the Company'，1877.HK) is successfully listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 24th, 2018. The pre-green shoe offering size was US$ 394 million and the post-green shoe offering size is US$453 million (the Offering). Junshi Biosciences is the first company listed both on NEEQ and HKEx and the first H share bio-technology IPO company under new Chapter 18A being a remarkable milestone. CICC acted as Sole sponsor, Lead global coordinator, Joint bookrunner, and Joint lead manager.

Shares were actively traded on the first trading day with excellent performance. Junshi Biosciences' share price closed at HK$23.75, representing an increase of HK$4.37 or 22.55% compared with the offer price of HK$19.38. The market value represents HK$18.1 billion.

Junshi Biosciences is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs and clinical research and commercialization on a global scale. Junshi Biosciences' mission is to provide patients with treatment options that work better and cost less. With distinguished capability of innovative drug discovery, advanced biotechnological R&D, large-scale production capacity on the full industry chain and rapidly expanding drug candidate portfolio of tremendous market potential, Junshi Biosciences has a leading edge in the PRC in the emerging field of immuno-oncology and for the treatment of autoimmune and metabolic diseases.

Junshi Biosciences developed a product pipeline comprising 13 biologic drug candidates, covering a wide variety of indications associated with high levels of unmet medical needs. Junshi Biosciences is the first PRC company to file IND application and NDA with the NMPA for anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody and the first PRC company to receive IND approvals from the NMPA for anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody and anti-BLyS monoclonal antibody.

As the Joint Sponsor and Lead Global Coordinator of the Offering. Although the market faced headwind during global offering, by leveraging its abundant domestic and international resources and exploring investors' needs, CICC solely introduced multiple high-profile institutions and met all demands before the book building process and built a momentum for the global offering. CICC introduced multiple International long-term funds, large insurance institutions, well-known hedge funds and professional medical investors, which was highly recognized by the Company and investors.

CICC actively participated in each work line to ensure the overall progress of the execution. CICC undertook the lead role in ensuring overall listing progress, exploring the Company's investment highlights, drafting of prospectus, obtaining regulatory approval, introducing cornerstone investors as well as other key work streams, ensuring the success of the Global Offering.

With its rich experience in project execution and strong edge on comprehensive service, successfully assisting Junshi Biosciences in becoming the first company listed both on NEEQ and HKEx, CICC has won high praise and extensive recognition from the client in this deal. As a leading investment bank with 'China Roots, International Reach', CICC will continue to utilize its capital market expertise as well as its seamless cooperation of onshore and offshore businesses to provide continuous support to our customers in terms of introduction of global investors, reaching international capital market, and promoting global business development.

Disclaimer

CICC - China International Capital Corporation Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:34:03 UTC
