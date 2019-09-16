CICC China International Capital Lim : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 03908)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

16 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder (1),

China International Capital Corporation Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.cicc.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cicc.comor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the H Share Registrar 's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to cicc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By Order of the Board

China International Capital Corporation Limited

Secretary to the Board

Xu Yicheng

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders of H shares ("Non-registered Shareholder of H shares" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登 記股東 (1 )：

中 國國 際金融 股份 有限公 司 （「本 公司 」）

2019 年中 期報 告（「 本次 公司 通訊 文件」 ）之 發佈通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.cicc.com) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站

www.hkexnews.hk ），歡迎 瀏 覽。 請在本 公司網 站主頁 按「 投資者關 係」一項，並使 用 Adobe ® Reader ® 開 啟查閱 或在香 港 交 易所披露 易網站 瀏覽有 關文件 。

如 閣下 欲收取 本次及 將來所 有公司通 訊文件 之印刷 本，請填 妥在本函 背面的 申請表 格，並使 用隨附之 郵寄標 籤寄回 本公司 經

香港中央 證券登 記有限 公司（「 H 股證 券登 記處 」）(如在香 港投 寄，毋 須貼上 郵票；否則，請貼 上適當的 郵票 ) 。H 股 證券登 記 處地址為 香港灣 仔皇后 大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可 於本公 司網站 (www.cicc.com)或香港交易所披露 易網站

www.hkexnews.hk ）內下載 。

如對本函 內容有 任何疑 問，請 致電 H 股 證券登 記處電 話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為 星 期一至五（公眾 假期除 外）上 午 9 時正至下 午 6 時 正或電 郵至 cicc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會 命

中 國國 際金融 股份 有限公 司

董事會秘 書

徐 翌成

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 1 6 日

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記 H 股股東("非登記 H 股股東"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本 公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。