CICC China International Capital Lim : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER

0
09/16/2019 | 05:12am EDT

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 03908)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

16 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder (1),

China International Capital Corporation Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.cicc.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cicc.comor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the H Share Registrar 's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to cicc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By Order of the Board

China International Capital Corporation Limited

Secretary to the Board

Xu Yicheng

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders of H shares ("Non-registered Shareholder of H shares" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登 記股東 (1 )

中 國國 際金融 股份 有限公 司 （「本 公司 」）

  • 2019年中 期報 告（「 本次 公司 通訊 文件」 ）之 發佈通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.cicc.com) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站

  • www.hkexnews.hk），歡迎 瀏 覽。 請在本 公司網 站主頁 按「 投資者關 係」一項，並使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟查閱 或在香 港 交 易所披露 易網站 瀏覽有 關文件 。

如 閣下 欲收取 本次及 將來所 有公司通 訊文件 之印刷 本，請填 妥在本函 背面的 申請表 格，並使 用隨附之 郵寄標 籤寄回 本公司 經

香港中央 證券登 記有限 公司（「 H 股證 券登 記處 」）(如在香 港投 寄，毋 須貼上 郵票；否則，請貼 上適當的 郵票 ) 。H 股 證券登 記 處地址為 香港灣 仔皇后 大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可 於本公 司網站 (www.cicc.com)或香港交易所披露 易網站

  • www.hkexnews.hk）內下載 。

如對本函 內容有 任何疑 問，請 致電 H 股 證券登 記處電 話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為 星 期一至五（公眾 假期除 外）上 午 9 時正至下 午 6 時 正或電 郵至 cicc.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承董事會 命

中 國國 際金融 股份 有限公 司

董事會秘 書

徐 翌成

2 0 1 9 9 1 6

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記 H 股股東("非登記 H 股股東"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本 公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格

CCS6469 CICH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China International Capital Corporation Limited (the "Company")

致：

中國國際金融股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 03908)

（股份代號：03908

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company ( "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Non-registered Shareholder(s)#

Date

非登記股東姓名#

日期

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact Telephone Number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the HKEXnews's website.
    假如你從本公司網站或香港交易所披露易網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders of H shares ("Non-registered holder" of H shares means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記 H 股股東("非登記 H 股股東"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出 通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked(X), with no box marked(X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the current and all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上 述指示 適用於 發送予 閣下 之本次及 將來所 有公司 通訊， 直至 閣下通知本公司之 H 股證券登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何 時候停止持有本公司的股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company do not accept any other instructions given on this Request Form.
    為 免存疑 ，任何 在本申 請表格 上的額外 指示， 本公司 將不予 處理。
  • Corporate Communications are all documents issued or to be issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their inf ormation or action and include (but are not limited to) (a)the annual reports and summary financial reports (where applicable) (and all reports and accounts containe d therein), (b)the interim reports and summary interim reports (where applicable) (and all reports and accounts contained therein), (c)notices of meetings, (d)listing documents, (e)circulars, (f)proxy forms and (g) reply slip.
  • 公司 通訊乃 本公司向 其證券 股東發 出或 將發出以 供參照 或採取 行動的任 何文件 ，包括但 不限於 (a)年 度報告 及其財 務摘 要報告（ 如適用）（ 及其中 包含的所

有 報告 及帳目 ）; (b)中 期報 告及其 中期摘 要報 告（如 適用 ） （ 及其中 包含 的所 有報 告及帳 目） ;(c)會議 通告 ;(d)上市文 件;(e)通函 ;(f)代表 委任表 格及 (g)回 條。

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵 寄 標 籤 MAILING LABEL

閣 下 回 此 申 請 表 格 時，請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼

於 信 封 上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如 在 香 港 投 毋 須 貼 上 票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

16092019 1 0

Disclaimer

CICC - China International Capital Corporation Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:11:05 UTC
