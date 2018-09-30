Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CICC China International Capital Lim : Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Ningbo Municipal Government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 08:27am CEST

CICC has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Ningbo Municipal Government in which the two sides decide to create an Rmb10bn industrial fund. A delegation of CICC headed by Chief Executive Officer Bi Mingjian met with Qiu Dongyao, mayor of the Ningbo Municipal Government, on September 28, 2018.

Under the agreement, CICC will carry out multi-level and multi-field financial cooperation with Ningbo, promoting the development of its characteristic advantaged and strategic emerging industries, as well as the implementation of the Phoenix Action Plan of Zhejiang Province in Ningbo, which aims to advance IPO and M&A for restructuring.

Qiu Dongyao extended his gratitude to CICC for its continued support for Ningbo and expected more financial services from CICC to optimize its real economy performance. He said Ningbo would create a benign business environment for CICC.

Bi Mingjian committed to deepening the cooperation with Ningbo, facilitating the development of its emerging industries and assisting its enterprises to tap the domestic and overseas capital markets.

Disclaimer

CICC - China International Capital Corporation Limited published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 06:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:54aTESLA : Musk loses board post Musk out as Tesla chairmain, remains CEO in $40M SEC settlement
AQ
08:54aBB&T : Higher Education Notebook Higher Education Notebook
AQ
08:46aSHIFT : HHA, SHIFT reach long-term deal
AQ
08:44aELECTRONIC ARTS : Game reviews
AQ
08:44aTESLA : Elon Musk agrees to step down as Tesla chairman; A tweet SEC said misled investors draws $40M fines
AQ
08:30a'Xuzhen Supermarket' to be auctioned at Sotheby's on Sunday
AQ
08:27aCICC CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL LIM : Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Ningbo Municipal Government
PU
08:22aINVESTCORP BANK BSC : Yusef Al Yusef to Head Abu Dhabi Office for Investcorp
PU
08:21aQATAR INSURANCE SAQ : QIC Insured partners with Ooredoo to reward Nojoom members
AQ
08:07aBARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Building Sites On Drugs Alert As Barratt Begins Random Tests For Staff
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2Canada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources
3Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
5EMBRAER : EMBRAER : Alaska Airlines to come to El Paso airport, offer first direct flights to Seattle

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.