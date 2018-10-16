CICC China International Capital Lim : Tops Global Equity Financing of Chinese Companies in Dealogic Global Capital Markets League Tables Q1-Q3 2018

CICC Tops Global Equity Financing of Chinese Companies in Dealogic Global Capital Markets League Tables Q1-Q3 2018

Dealogic released the Global Capital Markets League Tables Q1-Q3 2018 as of 30 September 2018 recently. Leveraging its outstanding deals performance in this year, CICC achieved great result and topped Global Equity Financing of Chinese Companies.

According to Dealogic, CICC completed 33 projects of Global Equity Financing of Chinese Companies with a total volume of over USD 44 billion.