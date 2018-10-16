CICC China International Capital Lim : Wins Best Domestic Investment Bank in FinanceAsia China Awards 2018

FinanceAsia released the full list of its 'China Awards 2018' recently. By leveraging on its outstanding professional capability and strong all-round performance, CICC achieved great result of winning many heavy-weight titles, such as Best Domestic Investment Bank and Best M&A House. This was a really tremendous achievement for CICC among so many competitors in the market.

Below is a list of awards that we obtained this year:

In the awards organized by FinanceAsia over the years before, CICC had accomplished remarkable achievements, by winning Best Investment Bank in China for 15 years (2000-2002、2004-2011、2013、2016-2018).