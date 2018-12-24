Log in
CICC China International Capital Lim : Wins Big in Eastmoney Award 2018

12/24/2018 | 11:35am CET

The award ceremony of Eastmoney Award 2018 organized by Eastmoney.com and 1234567.com was held on December 22, 2018 in Nanjing, in which all results of the award were released. By leveraging on its outstanding professional capability, CICC achieved great result of winning Best Asset Management of Equity Investment. Meanwhile, CICC Fund, wholly owned by CICC, won the prize of Best Fund Company for Creative Marketing.

Started in 2010, the Eastmoney Awards are widely recognized as the influential annual events bringing honor to great development achievements in financial industry. The prize gained by CICC in this award once again represents the strong encouragement for CICC from the industry and media, which is of great importance to the future development of the company.

Disclaimer

CICC - China International Capital Corporation Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:34:03 UTC
