CICC China International Capital Lim : Wins Most Innovative Bank in Asiamoney's China ABS Awards

Asiamoney released the full list of its China Asset-Backed Securities Awards 2018 recently. By leveraging on its outstanding professional capability and project performance, CICC achieved great result of winning the heavy-weight title of Most Innovative Bank. This was a really tremendous achievement for CICC among so many competitors in the market.

China's asset-backed securitization market, already the largest in Asia, still has plenty more room for growth. The winners of Asiamoney's China ABS awards are helping to push that expansion. The honor that we obtained this year continue to demonstrate our high professional standard and leading position in China's asset-backed securitization market, and will further strengthen CICC's reputation and influence.